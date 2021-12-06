New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Antioxidants: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188613/?utm_source=GNW

Its scope will also include all the applications in which plastic antioxidants are used.



Furthermore, the plastic antioxidants industry will also be thoroughly analyzed at the regional and country level.



Regional and country level markets will be segmented and analyzed by antioxidants type, polymer resin and application.The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also covered.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2020 serving as the base year; and market forecasts will be given for the period from 2021 to 2026.



In terms of type of plastic antioxidants, the plastic antioxidants market is segmented into phenolic, phosphite and phosphonite, antioxidant blends and others.



In terms of polymer resin of plastic antioxidants, the plastic antioxidants market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and others.



In terms of application of plastic antioxidants, the plastic antioxidants market is segmented into packaging, construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, household and others.



Summary:

Polymers decompose easily when they are subjected to high temperatures or UV light.To prevent polymers from experiencing thermolytic or photolytic disintegration, antioxidants are added in order to improve their year-long weatherability and guarantee the shelf life of polymer products.



Plastic antioxidants are broadly divided into four types: phenolic, phosphite and phosphonite, antioxidant blends and others.



Plastic polymer is a material that is widely utilized for food storage and protection due to the various advantages it offers such as low production cost, good resistance, content protection and reduced environmental impact.However, to improve and preserve polymer qualities, additives such as antioxidants, ultraviolet (UV) stabilizers, antistatic agents, plasticizers, lubricants, thermal stabilizers, photoinitiators and others are added during the manufacturing process.



There is, however, growing concern that when a plastic package encounters food, these additives could migrate into the food during the production or storage stages and affect consumer health. To study this, a number of toxicological

studies and reports on the genotoxicity of polymer additives have been conducted. As a result, when assessing the safety of food packaging materials to manage food quality, it has become critical to not only determine the concentrations of these additives in polymers, but also to track their quantification and specific migration levels (SMLs).



Antioxidants, UV stabilizers, plasticizers and photoinitiators are among the many polymer additives found in plastic.Nowadays, plastic plays a significant role in society.



Thus, polymer additives antioxidants, UV stabilizers and photoinitiators have received increased attention, particularly in food safety.



Antioxidants are natural and manufactured substances that can scavenge free radicals and inhibit the oxidation process.Phenolic antioxidants (AOs), often known as primary antioxidants, are very effective, non-discoloring stabilizers for oxidizable organic substrates such as plastics, synthetic fibers, elastomers and waxes.



Phenolics are generally employed to safeguard the finished product by acting like free radical scavengers.



Phosphite antioxidants, also known as secondary antioxidants, function as peroxide decomposers, preserving the polymer and assuring color preservation in oxidation-prone organic polymers, particularly during processing.



Thioester antioxidants degrade and neutralize hydroperoxides produced by polymer oxidation.Thioesters are used to guard against heat aging and to preserve color.



Amino antioxidants aid in the preservation of physical and surface qualities such as color, scorch and heat resistance.



Binary blends combine a primary (phenolic) antioxidant with a secondary (phosphite) antioxidant for maximum stability throughout processing and service life.

