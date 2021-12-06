New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188611/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of video conferencing solution providers.



The report covers the market for video conferencing with regard to the user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for video conferencing in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.



The scope of the study includes video conferencing hardware, solutions and associated services. However, hardware components like amplifiers, headphones, headsets, display devices, physical services for repair and maintaining of IT Infrastructure, revenue generated for B2C, revenue generated by individual personal communication, and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.



Report Includes:

- 75 data tables and 60 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for video conferencing solutions and services

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of market growth drivers, restraints and opportunities that are expected to affect the expansion of the market during the forecast period

- Evaluation and forecast the global video conferencing market size, and their corresponding market share analysis by component, organization size, conference type, deployment mode, application, end-use industry and geography

- Impact of COVID-19 on the market for video conferencing, and information pertaining to pandemic implications on overall IT solutions/services industry

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

- Industry value chain analysis of the global video conferencing market

- Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

- Company profiles descriptions of the leading market participants, including Adobe Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Verizon Communications Inc. and Zoho Corp.



Summary:

Video conferencing is an Internet tool that allows people in various parts of theworld to hold face-toface meetingswithout having to travel to the same place.The use of video conferencing is becoming more common.



Video conferencing keeps face-to-face meetings frombecoming faceless phone conversationswhen travelexpenses are cut.The solution, as opposed to audio-only sessions, enables greater communication because most communication is nonverbal.



Routine meetings, increased communication, negotiating corporate transactions and interviewing job candidates are just a fewof the applications for video conferencing.



The global market for video conferencingwas estimated to be REDACTED in 2020. It is projected that the video conferencingmarketwill grow at a CAGRof REDACTED, and it is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2026.



Globalworkforce transformation in thewake of COVID-19, growing adoption of video conferencing in the healthcare and education sectors, and a surge in cloud video conferencing are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current video conferencingmarket.However, network privacy and security concerns, lack of interoperability, and high initial cost are hindering the market growth.



In this report, the global market video conferencing has been segmented based on solution, organization size, deploymentmode, system, application, end-useand geography.Based on solution, the video conferencingmarket has been categorized into hardware, software and services.



Software currently dominates the market and was valued at REDACTED in 2020. It is estimated that the video conferencingmarket for softwarewill growat a CAGRof REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2026.



Based on organization size, the video conferencingmarket has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.Based on deploymentmode the video conferencingmarket has been segmented into onpremises, cloud and hybrid.



Based on system, the video conferencingmarket has been segmented into integrated system, telepresence system, desktop systemand service-based video conferencing system.Based on application, the video conferencingmarket has been segmented into corporate communications, training and development, andmarketing and client engagement.



Based on end-use, the video conferencingmarket has been segmented into corporate enterprise, government and defense, education, BFSI, healthcare and life science,media and entertainment, and others.By geography, the video conferencingmarket has been segmented intoNorth America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and RoW.



The North America region currently is the most dominant market for the global video conferencingmarket. In 2020, total revenue fromthe North American video conferencingmarket reached REDACTED, which is around REDACTED of the global market.Heavy investment in the R&D of unified communication technology, presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies (such asAI, IoT, and cloud) are some of the key factors driving the NorthAmericanmarket. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest growingmarket for video conferencing globally. The video conferencingmarket inAsia-Pacific was valued at REDACTED in 2020. The Asia-Pacific video conferencingmarket is projected to growat a CAGRof REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2026.

