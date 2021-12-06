Share repurchase programme (Correction)

English Danish

Correction of number of shares repurchased 3 December 2021 stated in corporate announcement no. 58/2021 of 6 December 2021.



The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 1,421,737 319.48 454,209,672 29 November 2021 25,000 334.61 8,365,140 30 November 2021 31,794 327.59 10,415,431 1 December 2021 34,973 335.55 11,735,180 2 December 2021 30,000 331.10 9,933,144 3 December 2021 34,887 332.32 11,610,617 Accumulated under the programme 1,578,391 320.75 506,269,184

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,170,464 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.75% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



