Bone Grafts and Substitutes: Global Markets

The report will describe the market impact of COVID-19 and highlight the current and future potential for bone grafts and substitutes with detailed analysis of the competitive environment.



Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or orthopedic diseases, orthopedic surgeries and regulatory scenario assessment will be covered. The report offers a market projection for 2026.



The report segments the market for bone grafts and substitutes by product and geography. Product types are synthetic bone substitutes (composite bone substitute, growth factor substitutes, bone substitutes with living cells) and natural bone grafts (xenograft, autograft, allograft, phytogenic materials).



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and African region. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa are offered. Data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.



Within each section are discussions of commercialization opportunities. New or emerging devices, techniques and pharmaceuticals are highlighted.



Profiles of leading companies involved with bone grafts and substitutes, tissue transplantation and alternative technologies are included. This report provides information on company placement within the market and strategic analyses of available and emerging products.



This report cites autologous products only in relation to impact on the market for allografts. It does not include blood products, except for peripheral and umbilical cord blood as a source of stem cells.



Report Includes:

- 23 data tables and 26 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for bone grafts and substitutes used in the treatment of orthopedic disease, facial surgery, dental surgery, and other surgical process

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall bone grafts and substitutes market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and geographic region

- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis, and competitive environment of the vendor companies

- Highlights of the market potential for bone grafts and substitutes, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand, and rising incidence and prevalence of orthopedic diseases worldwide

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the progress of bone grafts and substitutes global market

- Insight into the recent industry strategies, merger and acquisition deals, company competitive landscape and value share analysis of the key players operating in the global market

- Profile descriptions of the leading medical device manufacturers and suppliers within the industry, including Johnson & Johnson, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Patterson Companies, Integra and Zimmer Biomet Holdings



Summary:



The global bone graft and substitutes market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by 2026.The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand for bone graft and substitutes in the U.S., Europe and some Asian countries; a rise in chronic diseases; increased prevalence of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction; increasing bone and musculoskeletal transplants;expansion of sports medicine and spine/neurology and significant use treating prominent or life-threatening disorders caused by accidents.



The key market players include Globus Medical, Integra Lifescience, Patterson Companies Inc., Seaspine, Dentsply Sirona, AlloSource Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Institut Straumann AG, Johnson & Johnson and Anika Therapeutics.



Hip replacement surgeries are relatively expensive, but are usually covered by private insurance companies and national healthcare plans. In 2017, a hip replacement in the U.S. and EU cost about $REDACTED to $REDACTED (including hospital and physician charges). Travel to countries outside the U.S. and EU for the surgery could save REDACTED%. Joint-replacement surgery can be the difference between immobility and a full life for people suffering from extreme bone and joint disorders. Every year thereare about REDACTED hip replacements and REDACTED knee replacements performed in the U.S.



The high growth rate is attributed to demand for bone allografts for aesthetic surgery in the U.S., Europe and some Asian countries; a rise in dental diseases; increased incidence of mucogingival surgery and aesthetic demand; soft tissue augmentation for implant dentistry and significant use for treatment due to accidents.

