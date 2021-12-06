New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nutraceuticals: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05467633/?utm_source=GNW

It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, as well as other trends and developments in the market. This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of premium versus mass functional product as well as the nutraceutical value chain and the evolution of functional FBS. Regulations are also covered in the scope of this report. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future nutraceutical market status and forecasted market growth from 2021 to 2026.





The global nutraceutical market has expanded rapidly in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue.Rising health concerns, an aging population and rising per capita income in developing nations such as China, India and Brazil are driving the industry.



The worldwide nutraceutical market is confronted with a number of obstacles, including high nutraceutical product pricing and a lack of awareness regarding nutraceuticals.There are numerous potential chances to enter the global nutraceutical business due to its exponential growth.



There is also room for contract makers of nutraceutical products to optimize product manufacturing and delivery time. Furthermore, increased industry regulation globally, new product launches, and an increase in acquisitions are boosting global nutraceutical market growth.





World Health Organization statistics for global levels of obesity and its related diseases are cause for concern.It is projected that cardiovascular disease (CVD), high blood pressure (HBP), high cholesterol and obesity will see significant growth in the years to come.



Cholesterol reduction, CVD and osteoporosis are the most attractive targets for nutraceuticals, followed by child development, high blood pressure (HBP), diabetes, gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, menopause and lactose intolerance.There is a noticeable increase in health concerns, improved government support through various subsidies, an increase in aging populations and growing per capita income in developing countries, all of which are driving the demand for nutraceuticals.



Currently, individuals are highly likely to self-medicate through nutraceuticals, functional foods, organic foods and botanicals, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. There is a lot of skepticism regarding big pharma, and people are turning to more natural ways to heal and prevent disease.



Increasing consumer demand for nutraceutical products is also helping market players to position themselves globally by launching a variety of new and innovative products.Currently, changes due to technology and innovation allow manufacturers to produce nutraceuticals and functional foods targeted for both specific and general health issues.



Regulatory authorities in different countries are taking the initiative to set standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy nutraceuticals. This report is designed to cover aspects of nutraceutical types, demand trends and market opportunities. It also examines the overall global nutraceutical market and the market penetration of nutraceuticals in different regions and countries

