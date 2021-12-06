South African Online Retail Industry 2021: 41 Competitor Profiles Including Amazon, Alibaba, Takealot and Massmart

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Online Retail Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South African online retail industry was one of the few winners in 2020, which digital economy commentators believe was a "tipping point" for online retailing's penetration of the retail market.

While online retail is growing rapidly in South Africa, it remains small in revenue terms relative to sales at retail stores. Internationally, seven of the top ten largest listed companies globally are digital platform providers and they are occupying an increasingly important place in the global economy.

Pandemic Boost

Online sales rocketed in 2020 as South Africans took to online ordering to avoid leaving their homes, and there was a sharp increase in demand for grocery deliveries. Besides the purchase of airtime and data, the most popular products bought online were clothing and groceries.

Major retail chains rapidly expanded their online services by launching new brands and through acquisition. Logistics, warehousing and delivery have become increasingly critical, while independent retailers are concerned about the huge investment required in technology and distribution capability.

Innovation

Online retailing, particularly in South Africa, is a relatively new and developing industry, which means it is characterised by high levels of innovation and change. Recent acquisitions of small startup online retailers and tech providers such as Pick n Pay's purchase of Bottles and Imperial's purchase of Parcelninja show that much of this innovation can take place in the margins and large retail ecommerce businesses are on the lookout for disruptive developments. Technological innovation centres around user experience and order fulfilment .

Report Coverage

This report examines the latest trends in South Africa's flourishing online retail industry, giving particular focus to large online-only companies such as Takealot, growth in online trade among South Africa's national retailers and key issues for smaller retailers entering online trade. It includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, growth, innovation and the performance of the major players.

There are profiles of 41 companies including global players such as Amazon and Alibaba, the major local companies including Takealot (Takealot, Superbalist and Mr D Food) and Massmart, and retailers that are significantly increasing online sales such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. COVID-19

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Input Costs

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Bidorbuy (Pty) Ltd

Bolt Services ZA (Pty) Ltd

Bubblestorm Management (Pty) Ltd

Carbonite Inc

Caught Online (Pty) Ltd

Clicks Group Ltd

Cotton On South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd

Evetech (Pty) Ltd

Fashion United SA (Pty) Ltd

Foschini Group Ltd (The)

Gumtree South Africa (Pty) Ltd

HomeChoice (Pty) Ltd

Jade E-Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

JD Consumer Electronics and Appliances (Pty) Ltd

Loot Online (Pty) Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Mr Price Group Ltd

Munyhub Online Ticketing Services (Pty) Ltd

Naspers Ltd

NetFlorist (Pty) Ltd

OneCart (Pty) Ltd

Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd

OrderIn (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Quench Delivery (Pty) Ltd

Shopify Inc

ShopLi (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Spoiler Tags (Pty) Ltd

Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Truworths International Ltd

Uber Technologies Inc

VMS Group (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths Holdings Ltd

Wootware Computers (Pty) Ltd

Yuppiechef Online (Pty) Ltd

Zara Retail South Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jey5p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.