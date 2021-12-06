ImmunOs Therapeutics Appoints Steve Coats, PhD, as Chief Development Officer

- Company adds significant immunotherapy development expertise to its management team

- Clinical trial of lead compound IOS-1002 to start in 2022

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland. – December 6, 2021 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a Swiss biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that Steve Coats, PhD, has been appointed as Chief Development Officer.

Mr. Coats brings more than 25 years of industry expertise with a focus on antibody drug development that includes scientific excellence coupled with executive-level success, driving strategic initiatives and innovations in drug development. Prior to joining ImmunOs Therapeutics, Mr. Coats served as Chief Development Officer at Auregen Biotherapeutics, managing and leading R&D laboratories to develop innovative cell therapies and building a strong development pipeline. From 2005 to 2020, Mr. Coats held several leading positions of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca and MedImmune, most recently as VP R&D, Global Project Leader, with direct accountability for filing INDs with the FDA and moving novel oncology therapeutics into development through Phase 2 clinical trials. From 1996 to 2005, he held various research positions of increasing responsibility at Amgen, where he focused on identifying the right targets and mechanistic areas in cancer for drug development of both small molecule and biologic-based therapies. Mr. Coats holds a PhD in Molecular and Cell Biology from Vanderbilt University, and a BA in Zoology from the University of New Hampshire.

“We are delighted to have Steve Coats joining ImmunOs as CDO,” said Sean R. Smith, CEO of ImmunOs Therapeutics AG. “His tremendous experience in oncology drug development, including his strong expertise with antibodies and antibody derivatives, will be a valuable asset for reaching our corporate goals, advancing our lead candidate IOS-1002 into the clinic, and accelerating development of our pipeline assets for oncology and autoimmune diseases.”

“ImmunOs Therapeutics has built an impressive, proprietary pipeline of innovative immunotherapy programs and I am looking forward to bringing the first of these novel, multi-functional product candidates into the clinic,” said Steve Coats, PhD, CDO of ImmunOs Therapeutics. “The publication of encouraging preclinical data of our lead compound at the SITC Annual Meeting 2021 has been a major milestone and we are now exploring a number of potential monotherapy and combination strategies for clinical development. In addition, follow-up programs in oncology and autoimmune diseases are underway to create a sustainable, multi-asset pipeline of first-in-class immunotherapeutics.”

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG focuses on the development of a new class of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has established a proprietary R&D platform for the development of HLA-based therapeutics addressing multiple targets via a single fusion protein. Its novel compounds are fully human and modulate the innate immune system, synergizing with the adaptive immune system. ImmunOs Therapeutics´ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses.

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG is supported by top-tier investors including Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Redalpine, Schroder Adveq, Wille Finance AG, BERNINA BioInvest Ltd and UZH Life Sciences Fund as well as undisclosed private investors.

The Company is a spin-off from the Universities of Zurich and Basel and based in Schlieren, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit www.immunostherapeutics.com







