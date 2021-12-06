Cargo Shipping Market worth USD 22.15 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.17% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cargo Shipping Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Cargo Shipping Market Research Report: Information by Cargo Type (Container Cargo, Bulk Cargo, General Cargo and Liquid Cargo), End-Use Industry (Food, Manufacturing, Oil & Ores, and Electrical & Electronics) and Region [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World] - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to be worth USD 22.15 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 13 billion in 2021.

Major Players:

List of the companies profiled in the global cargo shipping market research report are –

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd

DB Schenker

Nippon Express Co., Ltd

Deutsche Bahn AG

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

CMA CGM S.A

COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A

A.P. Moller – Maersk

Among others.



Market Research Future’s Review on Cargo Shipping Market

The global cargo shipping market witnesses steady growth. Rapid digitization and automation in logistics and growing cargo shipping services across industries drive the market growth.

With the rising number of export-import trades and shipment & courier businesses worldwide, the market is likely to perceive substantial traction in the next few years. Besides, advances in technologies and production & manufacturing processes boost the market size. The rising need for improved productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses scales the market shares.

Additionally, the augmenting demand for software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources influences the market growth. Forward-looking Logistics service providers (LSPs) constantly work on creating value with innovations that can take customer experience to the next level. Cargo shipping has become relatively affordable than before, making them almost indispensable to the global economy.



Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Nov.11, 2021 --- Freightwalla (India), a leading digital freight forwarder, launched an AI-powered cargo tracker to help MSME exporters & importers. This supply chain automation platform offers an intelligent shipment tracking service for MSME businesses. The advanced predictive analytics system uses the latest ML algorithm to help exporters/importers to combat risk associated with shipment delays and improve supply chain efficiency free of cost.

Cargo Shipping Market - Segments

The market is bifurcated into cargo type, end-use industry, and regions. The cargo type segment is bifurcated into container cargos, general cargos, liquid cargos, and bulk cargos. The end-use industry segment is bifurcated into food, oil & ores, manufacturing, electrical & electronics, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into the Americas, Asia Pacific, MEA, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.



Cargo Shipping Market - Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for cargo shipping. Factors such as rapid industrialization and increasing commercial & military activities act as major tailwinds for the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments and demand for cargo shipping drives regional market growth.

Increasing imports & exports and the huge demand for logistic services accelerate the region’s shares in cargo shipping. Additionally, the growing e-commerce industry and huge demand for online shopping boost the market size in the region. The cargo shipping market in India is witnessing implementations of revamped incentive schemes by various state governments to boost coastal shipping and air cargo activities.

Cargo Shipping Market - Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several well-established players, the global market for cargo shipping appears to be highly competitive. Well-established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch to gain a larger competitive advantage in this market. Heavy investments are made to drive R&D activities and expansion plans.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Cargo Shipping Market Research Report: Information by Cargo Type (Container Cargo, Bulk Cargo, General Cargo and Liquid Cargo), End-Use Industry (Food, Manufacturing, Oil & Ores, and Electrical & Electronics) and Region [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World] - Forecast till 2030



