Global Markets and Technologies for Bioplastics

The focus of this report is on plastics made from renewable resources such as biomass or food crops.There is also some potential development of bioplastics from animal resources.



Plastics that could be produced from waste CO2 are also reviewed because of their potential impact on bioplastics, but their data are not included in the forecasts presented here.Bioplastics are further defined here as polymer materials that are produced by chemically or biologically synthesizing materials that contain renewable organic materials.



Natural organic materials that are not chemically modified (e.g., wood composites are excluded). The report includes the use of renewable resources to create monomers that replace petroleum-based monomers such as feedstocks produced from sugarcane that are used to manufacture polyester and polyethylene. Ethanol, a major product in Brazil, is one small chemical step from ethylene.



This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the bioplastics industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the bioplastics industry and their areas of application.



The report focuses on the following resin chemistries -

- Polylactic acid.

- Thermoplastic starch.

- Biopolyamides (nylons).

- Polyhydroxyalkanoates.

- Biopolyols/polyurethane.

- Cellulosics.

- Biopolytrimethylene terephthalate.

- Biopolyethylene.

- Biopolyethylene terephthalate.

- Polybutylene succinate.



Biodegradable and photodegradable polymers made from petrochemical feedstocks are not included. Other renewable resin chemistries such as collagen and chitosan are covered but in less detail as their roles are not well developed.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industry around the world was severely affected by the pandemic.



The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently shrunken the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars (2020) unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 45 data tables and 72 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for bioplastics and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall bioplastics market size in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application, technology and region

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for bioplastic materials, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

- Discussion of industry value chain analysis, demand-supply gap, and factors driving the growth of market for polymer materials

- Updated list of mergers, acquisitions, product launch, divestiture, achievements taken place in recent years

- Competitive landscape of the major players operating within the bioplastics market, and their global rankings and company share analysis

- Detailed description of updated company profiles along with latest developments and strategies, including Avient Corp., BASF, Danimer Scientific, Dow Inc., JSR Corp., Teijin Ltd. and Toray Industries Inc.



Summary:

Bioplastics are plastic materials produced from renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, straw, woodchips, sawdust, recycled food waste, etc. Some bioplastics are obtained by processing directly from natural biopolymers including polysaccharides (e.g., starch, cellulose, chitosan and alginate) and proteins (e.g., soy protein, gluten and gelatin), while others are chemically synthesized from sugar derivatives (e.g., lactic acid) and lipids (oils and fats) from either plants or animals, or biologically generated by fermentation of sugars or lipids.



Materials such as starch, cellulose, wood, sugar and biomass are used as a substitute for fossil fuel resources to produce bioplastics; this makes the production of bioplastics a more sustainable activity compared to conventional plastic production.



Support from global conglomerates such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, H.J. Heinz, Ford, AT&T and Toyota is putting real wind in the sails of the renewably sourced plastics industry. At the same time, governments around the world are looking for ways to reduce their CO2 emissions and dependence on oil-based products and bioplastics are increasingly being viewed as one way to accomplish these goals. Prominent examples of big brands that have introduced bioplastic packaging are Danone (Actimel, Activia, Volvic), Coca-Cola (PlantBottle), and Ecover (cleaning products). The supermarket chains Carrefour, Sainsbury, Billa, Spar and Hofer offer different packaging products and/or shopping bags made of bioplastics. In the leisure/sport sector PUMA, for example, uses bioplastics, and in the automotive market, Ford, Toyota and Mercedes have introduced various bioplastic components in several car models. In the consumer electronics market, Fujitsu is a well-known brand that uses bioplastics in some of its products.



Rising demand results in growing supply and the Chinese government’s increasing support for bioplastics as a way to improve the standard of living in the country’s rural regions is just one example of this.Major indigenous producers of starch plastics and other types of bioplastics are rapidly changing marketplace dynamics.



Municipal governments in central, eastern, and southern China are planning for strong growth in all sectors of this industry and developing countries such as Thailand and Brazil are also emerging as bioplastic-producing powerhouses.

