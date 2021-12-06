IoT in Smart Farming Market Global Forecast to 2026: CAGR of 9.6% is Forecast, with Market Set to Reach $1,166 Million by 2026

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT in Smart Farming Market Research Report by Component, Product, Application, Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT in Smart Farming Market size was estimated at USD 672.76 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 735.13 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% reaching USD 1,166.63 million by 2026.



This research report categorizes the IoT in Smart Farming to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Control and Monitoring Devices, Display Devices, and Sensors. The Services is further studied across Assisted Professional Services, Connectivity Services, Maintenance and Support, Managed Services, and System Integration and Consulting.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Climate Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Smart Irrigation, and Waste Technology.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Crop Scouting, Farm Labor Management, Field Mapping, Financial Management, Inventory Management, Irrigation Management, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, and Yield Monitoring.

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the IoT in Smart Farming Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

Companies Mentioned

AGCO

AgJunction

Auroras

Cisco Systems, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

John Deere Company Inc.

KaaIoT Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Precision Planting LLC.

Pycno

Raven Industries

SemiosBio Technologies

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc

Trimble Inc.

Virtus Nutrition, LLC.

