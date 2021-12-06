Company announcement 25/2021



Green Hydrogen Systems publishes financial calendar for 2022

Kolding, Denmark, 6 December 2021 – Green Hydrogen Systems hereby publishes its financial calendar for 2022:



Deadline for Green Hydrogen Systems’ shareholders to submit

resolutions to be considered by the Annual General Meeting: 15 February 2022

2021 annual report: 2 March 2022

Annual General Meeting: 30 March 2022

Q1 2022 trading statement: 3 May 2022

Q2 2022 interim report: 25 August 2025

Q3 2022 trading statement: 1 November 2022

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

