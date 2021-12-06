New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Driving Next-generation Advancements in Manufacturing through Extended Reality" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188598/?utm_source=GNW

Extended reality refers to the fusion between augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technologies. Apart from adopting the technology to assist in training professionals according to industry requirements, the technology is also used for field services in the automotive, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries represent the early adopters of XR technologies. Research hubs and organizations focused on technology innovations are also increasing reliance on XR across all spectrums and regions. Key Questions this Research Study will Answer:

•Overview of XR technology

•Impact of XR technology across industries

•IP landscape analysis

•Current value chain of the technology

•Companies to action

•Technology convergence

•Growth opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188598/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________