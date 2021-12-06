New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GCC Building Management System Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188595/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst defines BMS as a computer-based system that monitors, controls, and optimizes a building’s mechanical and electrical systems.BMS is built on 3 architectures: management layer, automation layer, and field-level devices.



Only the management layer and automation layer are included in this study. The end-user groups covered in this study are commercial and industrial buildings. The overall BMS market in GCC is forecast to generate revenue of more than $500 Million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% from 2021 to 2027. Some of the other key drivers for the progress of the BMS market in the GCC are the digitization of building operations and management and the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings. Many countries in the region are gradually promoting energy efficiency as a means to achieve energy security. Price sensitivity, lack of comprehension of BMS’ benefits and return on investment, and lack of skilled BMS experts are the major market restraints.With government initiatives encouraging energy monitoring, more market participants, including global BMS players, are playing key roles in the advancement of BMS solutions in the GCC. There is an increasing demand for integrating smart building automation systems with the growing digital infrastructure in the GCC. The use of smart devices is also opening up opportunities for non-BMS participants such as IBM and Apple to venture into the BMS market.Circular economy business models, major socioeconomic events, and mega infrastructure projects are some of the leading transformative trends that will create opportunities for the advancement of various markets in the GCC, including BMS. The need for buildings and mega entertainment parks in the GCC to be sustainable and lower energy consumption will drive the need for advanced BMS solutions.

Author: Biprajit Das

