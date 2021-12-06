Global Post-Installed Anchors Market Analysis 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Wurth Group, Fischer Group, Sika, Hilti Corporation and Dewalt

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Installed Anchors Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a significant impact on the construction industry. Disruption in the supply chain, halt in infrastructure and commercial projects, and lockdown across the world were some of the major consequences of COVID-19 witnessed across the globe.

The post-installed anchors market was no exception to it and witnessed a decline of -7.3% in 2020 amid the pandemic, quite aligned with the decline in the construction industry.

However, the recovery from the disruption brought by the COVID pandemic is expected to start from 2021 onwards. It is anticipated that the market will cross its 2019-sales figure in 2021 only, marking a consistent growth during the forecast period.

Overall, the post-installed anchors market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 5.8% in the long run to reach US$ 4.3 Billion in 2026.



Key Report Features:

Market Structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

The post-installed anchors market is segmented into the following categories:

Post-Installed Anchors Market, by Product Type

Mechanical Anchor (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Chemical Anchor (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Post-Installed Anchors Market, by Substrate Type

Concrete (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Masonry (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Natural Stone (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Post-Installed Anchors Market, by End-User Type

Infrastructure (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Residential (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Industrial (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Post-Installed Anchors Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA and Canada)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others)

Key Players:

Hilti Corporation

Wurth Group

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Simpson strong Tie Co. Inc

Sika AG

Halfen Gmbh

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co KG

DEWALT

