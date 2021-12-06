English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 November to 3 December:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 10,247 192,153,781 29 November 2021 260 18,609.7700 4,838,540 30 November 2021 170 18,679.3500 3,175,490 1 December 2021 150 18,859.1300 2,828,870 2 December 2021 230 18,602.7000 4,278,621 3 December 2021 200 18,880.4000 3,776,080 Total 29-3 December 2021 1,010 18,897,600 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 December 2021* 1,070 18,710.4952 20,020,230 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 12,327 231,071,612 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 12,327 231,071,612 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 59,001 1,165,138,198 29 November 2021 2,306 19,738.5200 45,517,027 30 November 2021 1,854 19,851.2200 36,804,162 1 December 2021 1,754 20,017.8800 35,111,362 2 December 2021 2,155 19,801.6400 42,672,534 3 December 2021 2,005 20,152.0300 40,404,820 Total 29-3 December 2021 10,074 200,509,905 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 December 2021* 3,248 19,895.2729 64,619,846 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,323 1,430,267,949 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,323 1,430,267,949

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 114,274 A shares and 508,002 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.21% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 December 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

