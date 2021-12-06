Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 November to 3 December:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|10,247
|192,153,781
|29 November 2021
|260
|18,609.7700
|4,838,540
|30 November 2021
|170
|18,679.3500
|3,175,490
|1 December 2021
|150
|18,859.1300
|2,828,870
|2 December 2021
|230
|18,602.7000
|4,278,621
|3 December 2021
|200
|18,880.4000
|3,776,080
|Total 29-3 December 2021
|1,010
|18,897,600
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 December 2021*
|1,070
|18,710.4952
|20,020,230
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|12,327
|231,071,612
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|12,327
|231,071,612
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|59,001
|1,165,138,198
|29 November 2021
|2,306
|19,738.5200
|45,517,027
|30 November 2021
|1,854
|19,851.2200
|36,804,162
|1 December 2021
|1,754
|20,017.8800
|35,111,362
|2 December 2021
|2,155
|19,801.6400
|42,672,534
|3 December 2021
|2,005
|20,152.0300
|40,404,820
|Total 29-3 December 2021
|10,074
|200,509,905
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 December 2021*
|3,248
|19,895.2729
|64,619,846
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|72,323
|1,430,267,949
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|72,323
|1,430,267,949
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 114,274 A shares and 508,002 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.21% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 6 December 2021
