Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 November to 3 December:                
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)10,247 192,153,781
29 November 202126018,609.77004,838,540
30 November 202117018,679.35003,175,490
1 December 202115018,859.13002,828,870
2 December 202123018,602.70004,278,621
3 December 202120018,880.40003,776,080
Total 29-3 December 20211,010 18,897,600
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 December 2021*1,07018,710.495220,020,230
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)12,327 231,071,612
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)12,327 231,071,612
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)59,001 1,165,138,198
29 November 20212,30619,738.520045,517,027
30 November 20211,85419,851.220036,804,162
1 December 20211,75420,017.880035,111,362
2 December 20212,15519,801.640042,672,534
3 December 20212,00520,152.030040,404,820
Total 29-3 December 202110,074 200,509,905
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 December 2021*3,24819,895.272964,619,846
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)72,323 1,430,267,949
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)72,323 1,430,267,949

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                            

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 114,274 A shares and 508,002 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.21% of the share capital.                 

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 December 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

  

