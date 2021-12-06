The global smart city platforms market size to grow from USD 156.1 billion in 2021 to USD 258.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6 %

New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart City Platforms Market by Offering, Delivery Model, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05748352/?utm_source=GNW



In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customer behaviors and substantially impacted economies and societies.Healthcare, telecommunication, media and entertainment, utilities, and government verticals function day and night to stabilize conditions and facilitate prerequisite services to every individual.



The telecom sector, in particular, is playing a vital role across the globe to support the digital infrastructure of countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Fujitsu’s Global Digital Transformation Survey, offline organizations were damaged more, while online organizations witnessed growth in online demand and an increase in revenue. 69% of the business leaders from online organizations have indicated that they witnessed an increase in their business revenue in 2020. In contrast, 53% of offline organizations saw a drop in revenues.



Innovative IoT-based smart city solutions, which can be effectively coupled with big data, analytics, cloud, security, and network connectivity, are witnessing massive demand from various sectors.The adoption of IoT technology in smart city applications, such as smart utilities and smart citizen services, is expected to raise the adoption of smart city platforms during the pandemic as regulatory authorities of various countries are majorly focused on monitoring health, safety, and living standards of their citizens.



To cater to the need for managing IoT devices across various cities, IoT solutions vendors need to enhance the management capabilities of their platforms.



Hybrid delivery model segment to account for larger market size during the forecast period

In the hybrid delivery model, the deployment of the solution is at the customer’s site, which is similar to the offshore model.Maintenance and upgradations are done at the customer’s site, while some parts of the solutions are handled remotely from the vendor’s site and some from the customer’s site.



The hybrid delivery model is highly adopted, owing to the connectivity management and security platforms.In this delivery model, the benefits of both the on-site and offshore models can be harnessed.



Moreover, hybrid solutions deliver a wide range of functionalities and core features, fueling the overall adoption of hybrid solutions during the forecast period.



Connectivity management platform segment account for larger market size during the forecast period

The connectivity management platform segment reduce additional costs and operational overheads while delivering an intelligent network of connected things. Moreover, this platform primarily deal with connectivity operations across infrastructure that are carried out through cellular connectivity, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), and Wi-Fi.The growth of the segment is driven by the ongoing smart city developments, specifically in developing regions. Moreover, connectivity being the backbone of any smart infrastructure, the growth rate of the connectivity management platform segment is relatively high as compared to other platforms.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is an emerging smart city platform market.China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth of the market in the region.



Asia Pacific also houses other major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, and India.Japan and China are among the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, information technology products, and electronic products.



The smart city platform paradigm has changed considerably with the growing popularity of advanced technologies such as robotics and big data analytics.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Smart city platforms market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 39%, and Tier III: 26%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 55%, D-Level Executives: 40%, and Others: 5%

• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 35%, North America: 30%, RoW: 10%

The report includes the study of key players offering Smart city platforms solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global Smart city platforms market.



The major vendors in the global Smart city platforms market include International Business Machines Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Bosch.IO GmbH (Germany), Quantela, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Fybr(US), Google LLC (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), KaaIoT Technologies, LLC. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Schneider Electric(France), SOCIEDAD IBÉRICA DE CONSTRUCCIONES ELÉCTRICAS, S.A. (Spain), Siemens AG (Germany), Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada), SIRADEL SAS (France), Smarter City Solutions(Australia), NEXT BIG THING LABS S.L. (Spain), Ubicquia, Inc (US). Verdigris Technologies, Inc (US), Softdel (US), Igor, Inc (US), Telensa Inc (UK), Enevo Inc. (US), Confidex Ltd (Finland), 75F(US), Ketos(US), and Cleverciti Systems GmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Smart city platforms market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall smart city platforms market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

