Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Market Epidemiology Guide 2021

The Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) market size from 2018 to 2030.

The report also covers current Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Key Findings

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure (HF) in the 7MM was found to be 12,602,028 in 2020, which is expected to grow during the study period (2018-2030).

Among 7MM, the United States has the highest diagnosed prevalent population of HF, i.e., 5,163,119 cases in 2020, which is 40.97% of the total diagnosed cases of HF in the 7MM.

In EU-5, Germany has the highest number of diagnosed cases, i.e., 2,216,497 followed by Spain with 1,283,827 cases and Italy with 1,164,031 cases. While, UK has the least number of cases with 728,547 in 2020.

There are several Heart Failure related comorbidities which include obesity, hyperlipidemia, metabolic syndrome, and others. Amongst them in the US, in 2020, 3,837,746, 2,237,179, 991,319, 1,626,382, 1,587,659, 3,097,871, and 2,065,247 cases were observed in Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease, Atrial Fibrillation, COPD, Ischemic heart disease, and Dilated cardiomyopathy.

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases are seen maximum in the age group of 75-84 (1,607,918) and lowest in < 44 (155,410) in 2020, this is due to the progressive aging of the population as well as improved and better survival after cardiac insults, such as myocardial infarction, especially in developed countries.

In 2020, the estimated cases of HFpEF (HFmEF) and HFrEF in the US were 3,097,871 and 2,065,247 which is expected to increase by 2030.

In 2020, New York Heart Association (NYHA) Classification is comprised of class I (No symptoms and no limitation in ordinary physical activity), class II (Mild symptoms and slight limitation during ordinary activity), class III (Marked limitation in activity due to symptoms, even during less than ordinary activity), and class IV (Severe limitations) cases which were estimated to be 2,597,106, 1,492,063, 509,236, and 509,236 cases, in the US.

In 2020, the estimated cases of acute heart failure and chronic heart failure in US were 1,548,936 and 3,614,183, respectively.

Heart failure is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in women, and the patients tend to develop it at an older age. According to the analysis, in 2020, the estimated cases of HF were 2,478,297 in males and 2,684,822 in females, in the US.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Congestive Heart Failure, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Congestive Heart Failure epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Congestive Heart Failure are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Congestive Heart Failure market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Congestive Heart Failure market.

Congestive Heart Failure Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Congestive Heart Failure Pipeline Analysis

Congestive Heart Failure Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Congestive Heart Failure Report Key Strengths

Ten Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Congestive Heart Failure Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers



