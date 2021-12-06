EarlyBirds is Noticing a Big Uptick in Robotics And Autonomous Systems Demand After Covid

Forde, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds.io is a service platform that specializes in helping companies and individuals get together to experience the mutual benefits that come with sharing each other’s strengths. The company does this through what it likes to call its open innovation ecosystem. A system that brings together early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs). As such, it’s also a company that feels it's obliged to keep up with some of the latest trends across industries. That’s why when it started noticing companies having an increased focus on robotics and other autonomous systems (RAS) after Covid, the company thought it was a good idea to alert its clientele to this fact. That way early adopters, innovators, and SMEs with experience in these areas can get ahead of the competition when it comes to new RAS opportunities.

The company’s CEO and co-founder, Kris Poria says, “For many business managers, robotics and other autonomous systems have been subjects that are not often openly discussed because of the repercussions it can create within their workforce. But this is something that’s quickly changing ever since the pandemic struck and some of the businesses that were heavily dependent on their human workforce subsequently went under. Now RAS is once again a mainstream topic because these systems never get sick, spread illness, or must stay at home due to government-mandated lockdowns. This has opened up many opportunities for those who are innovators in these fields and those businesses that are looking for assistance in these areas and we offer a great way to bring them together.”

Jeff Penrose COO and co-founder provided a description of what robotics and other autonomous systems are. In the simplest terms, it’s taking industrial processes and other roles that were typically performed by people and turning them into systems that are now largely controlled by other means such as artificial intelligence and computers. He says a good example of this is the machines that are used in the precision parts engineering business. What used to be a painstaking task for individuals is now one that has been made very simple and easily repeatable due to advanced CAD (computer-aided design) machines. It’s something he says has revolutionized an entire industry and the related companies in these fields' ability to increase their profits. Another good example he says is the militaries around the world which in the age of modern warfare are now becoming heavily dependent on RAS. Drones and autonomous vehicles require less manpower and training and can be used with much less recourse in situations where if these jobs were performed by soldiers and airmen it could prove to be lethal for them. It also is being used as a force multiplier because fewer military personnel can now perform a much broader array of tasks.

Poria outlined how EarlyBirds helps connect the businesses and individuals that have needs or strengths in the field of RAS. He says that early adopter businesses can use their sophisticated platform to help them find RAS innovators to help them meet their specific company challenges in this area. The platform also works in reverse by helping RAS innovators connect with businesses that have the means to make their robotics and autonomous systems-related products and ideas actionable. Poria says that bringing early adopters together has traditionally been a very slow process but that has all changed with the creation of their platform. It’s become a self-service platform that now has an open ecosystem that features a global data pool of over 2 million innovators and early adopters, many of which are in RAS-related fields. A figure he mentioned that’s growing daily now that more businesses and individuals have discovered their platform and how easy it is to use.

Penrose said, early adopters, and subject matter experts can start using their open ecosystem platform. He stated that it all starts with a company or individual signing up for their site by selecting a subscription level that best meets their needs. From there, the site user follows some simple point and click instructions to get to the pertinent platform information that they are looking for on the platform. He added that RAS early adopter company’s, innovators, and subject matter experts/consultants that want to know more on how EarlyBirds services work can refer to the company website at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

