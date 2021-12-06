DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 105 - 6 DECEMBER 2021

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



385,500



156.92



60,493,355 29/11/2021 24,000 153.84 3,692,160 30/11/2021 30,000 152.54 4,576,200 01/12/2021 26,000 150.38 3,909,880 02/12/2021 32,000 145.69 4,662,080 03/12/2021 28,000 149.62 4,189,360 Accumulated 525,500 155.13 81,523,035

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 525,500 at a total amount of DKK 81,523,035.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,047,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.22%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,152,061.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

