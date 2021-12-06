DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 105 - 6 DECEMBER 2021
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
385,500
156.92
60,493,355
|29/11/2021
|24,000
|153.84
|3,692,160
|30/11/2021
|30,000
|152.54
|4,576,200
|01/12/2021
|26,000
|150.38
|3,909,880
|02/12/2021
|32,000
|145.69
|4,662,080
|03/12/2021
|28,000
|149.62
|4,189,360
|Accumulated
|525,500
|155.13
|81,523,035
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 525,500 at a total amount of DKK 81,523,035.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,047,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.22%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,152,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
