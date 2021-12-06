New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazilian Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188604/?utm_source=GNW

Prior to this legislative change, Brazil was working on a plan to focus its efforts on the universalization of sanitation services, PLANSAB, which seeks to provide the entire population with drinking water and wastewater collection networks by the year 2033.



Private sector participation will accelerate market growth and advance the objectives established in the PLANSAB, accompanied by digital transformations based on more sustainable decisions linked to circular economy solutions. The new, sustainable technologies and digital solutions designed for more efficient water management are topics of growing interest the market. Smart meters connected to the network or cloud are already being implemented in different regions, demonstrating their efficiency in reducing costs, energy use, chemicals and pollutants, and water leaks. These solutions will significantly improve resource utilization for the water market.

