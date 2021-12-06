Global aerospace materials market size to reach USD 62.8 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global aerospace materials market size was worth USD 34.8 billion and is expected to register an annual growth rate of 8.8% during 2021-2027, thereby amassing USD 62.8 billion by the end of the analysis timeline.

Furthermore, a comprehensive overview of the performance of each regional market is elucidated in the document. It also scrutinizes the competitive arena of the marketplace while highlighting the major market players and crucial information related to them. Lastly, it sheds light on the effective strategies undertaken by the mentioned industry participants to expand their reach and garner substantial returns.

Escalating demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight aircrafts, emergence of low-cost carriers, increasing air passengers, and rising popularity of UAVs are major factors aiding towards the overall industry expansion.

For the unversed, aerospace materials are metal alloys that are predominantly used in the aerospace sector. These materials are generally used for their long-term reliability and ability to provide strength, heat and fatigue resistance to the aircrafts.

In addition, strategic moves by market players to increase the penetration of aerospace materials is further adding momentum to global aerospace materials market progression. In 2019 for instance, Japanese company Teijin Limited inked an agreement with Aerospace major The Boeing Company to supply TENAX TPUD which is a unidirectional impregnated tape. This in turn helped the company to record considerable growth in the aircraft business.

On the contrary, high costs associated with using advanced aerospace materials might hamper the remuneration scope of the marketplace in the ensuing years.

Expounding the geographical ambit

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are considered to understand the regional dynamics of this business sphere. Among these, Europe presently holds a significant share in terms of market revenue owing to high demand of aerospace materials business as well as commercial aircrafts and technological advancements in the field.

A summary of the competitive arena

Key players operating in global aerospace materials market are Novelis Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Kobe Steel Ltd., Constellium SE, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Teijin Limited, Alcoa Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Solvay S.A., and Toray Industries Inc.

The above-mentioned companies are implementing effective strategies like mergers & acquisitions, novel product launches, research & development investments, collaboration deals, and partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the overall market.

Global Aerospace Materials Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Steel Alloys

Aluminum Alloys

Super Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Composites

Others

Global Aerospace Materials Market by Aircraft Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Business & General Aviation

Others

Global Aerospace Materials Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Aerospace Materials Market Competitive Arena (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Novelis Inc.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Constellium SE

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Teijin Limited

Alcoa Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Solvay S.A.

Toray Industries Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Aerospace Materials Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Aerospace Materials Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Aerospace Materials Market, by Aircraft Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aerospace Materials Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Aerospace Materials Market Dynamics

3.1. Aerospace Materials Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for more fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft

3.1.1.2. Emergence of low - cost carriers boosting heavy passenger transportation

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Higher costs of advanced aerospace materials

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing UAV market

Chapter 4. Global Aerospace Materials Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aerospace Materials Market, by Type

a. Market Snapshot

5.1. Global Aerospace Materials Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.2. Global Aerospace Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Aerospace Materials Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Aluminum Alloys

5.3.2. Titanium Alloys

5.3.3. Steel Alloys

5.3.4. Super Alloys

5.3.5. Composites

5.3.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Aerospace Materials Market, by Aircraft Type

b. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Aerospace Materials Market by Aircraft Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Aerospace Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Aircraft Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Aerospace Materials Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Commercial Aircraft

6.3.2. Business & General Aviation

6.3.3. Military Aircraft

6.3.4. Helicopters

6.3.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Aerospace Materials Market, Regional Analysis

