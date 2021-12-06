New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Department of Defense Airborne Radar Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188597/?utm_source=GNW





An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services is included, along with contract activity for the 2021 fiscal year.Spending consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Service plans.



The base year for financial spending is 2020, and the market forecast is from 2021 to 2026.Airborne radar spending for the fiscal year 2022 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research.



The 2022 DoD request is the first budget submission by the Biden administration, and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research outlines the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies that want to participate in the market. The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. It assists in understanding the government’s focus and the services it will likely require. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies. Research methodology:this research services are based on secondary and primary research data. Information has been garnered from existing reports and project material in the database, including technical papers, specialized magazines, seminars, and government program and contract data. Senior consultants/industry analysts conduct interviews have over the phone with component providers, original equipment suppliers, lead system integrators, government acquisition officials, and end users. Primary research accounted for approximately 25% of the research.

