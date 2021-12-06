New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global All-electric Aircraft Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188594/?utm_source=GNW





Industry stakeholders are working to reduce emissions by moving to alternative energy sources and using sustainable aviation fuels to power all-electric aircraft and hybrid-electric aircraft.All-electric and hybrid-electric aircraft produce much lower emissions than conventional aircraft.



Thus, the increasing adoption of such aircraft will support the industry’s decarbonization and sustainability goals.OEMs are working with battery manufacturers and other stakeholders to develop and deliver all-electric aircraft for commercial use, especially for regional and domestic routes.



Current battery technology and electric propulsion systems pose some key limitations for the use of all-electric aircraft. Several different organizations, government agencies, investors, and others are looking for opportunities to collaborate to develop all-electric aircraft with sufficient range and payload capacity. The advantages of all-electric aircraft outweigh the challenges. The successful commercial deployment of these aircraft is expected to provide significant economic and environmental benefits.

Author: Shantanu Gangakhedkar

