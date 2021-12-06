New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188593/?utm_source=GNW
The shift toward disruptive technologies, the convenience of strong regional and global connectivity through subsea cables, and the uptake of public cloud services in Australia have expanded the presence of top global data center service providers in the country.This research service analyzes market trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments, drivers and restraints, a snapshot of leading participants, and growth opportunities. The study uses both primary and secondary research Based on proprietary methodology to obtain valuable insights and generate informative content.Key players mentioned in the study:
•NEXTDC
•Equinix
•Canberra Data Centres
•Global Switch
•Digital Realty
Australian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities
Australia is one of the key data center colocation service markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Driven by the accelerated deployment of digital transformation initiatives, government support, the growing requirement to process enterprise data, and the adoption of disruptive technologies, the demand for data center services is expected to continue growing.
