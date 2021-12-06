Asia-Pacific Condom Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030 from US$ 4.6 Billion in 2020

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Condom Market Forecast 2021-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Key Players Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific Condom Industry will grow with a CAGR of 3.74% from 2021 to 2030 to reach $6.4 Billion by 2030 fromUS$ 4.6 Billion in 2020

Condoms play a pivotal role in contraception and preventing sexually transmitted diseases for safer sex and family planning. Dating back years, condoms have a long history, even before latex was not produced. Condoms are preferred due to their affordable price, easy to carry and use, and high reliability.

Furthermore, male and female condoms are the only devices to protect against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of STIs, including HIV and many more diseases. In earlier years, Male condom has dominated the market and will lead the market over the forecast time frame, but female condom has also gained momentum with time. Here in this report, we have only covered Male condom users and its market in Asia-Pacific regions.

In the Asia-Pacific countries, most of the countries are not economically strong, and the efforts made by its government have been phenomenal in recent years. Countries like China, Japan and India are more developed among the rest of the Asia Pacific countries. Apart from that, awareness of contraception and prevention against HIV and condoms in these regions are strong. The numbers of condom pieces sold in these regions are exceptionally well and as our analysts suggest, it will surge over the period



By Region, in this report study, we have analyzed the countries and distinguished the Asia-Pacific condom market into Central Asia, Eastern Asia, Southern Asia, South-Eastern Asia and Western Asia. Among East Asian region like China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea market have shown pretty much impressive growth.

Likewise, Southern Asian countries say India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Afghanistan market for condom has shown growth inclination during the forecast period. The number of condom pieces sold in these regions has surged over time and will grow as per our analysts suggest



Latex Material Condoms controls the Lion's Market Share

Condoms made of latex material controls the lion's market share in Asia Pacific region. Primary reason for this is latex material condoms are cheaper in price. But our analyst suggests that non-latex condoms will gain their market share in future. The factors driving the Asia- Pacific's condom market are growing awareness about its benefits and its vast population base in the region.

Apart from that sex education and protection against STDs, the introduction of innovative condom designs, coupled with innovative packaging style, promotional activities and increased marketing, are some of the other major factors boosting the market growth further



COVID-19 Impact on Condom Industry of Asia Pacific

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many key players' condom sales were down due to lockdowns and social distancing norms. As such as per the BBC news report, the sale of Reckitt saw a sharp drop for condoms as people not only in Asian Pacific regions but whole world had less sex. In India also the condom sales dipped due to increased inaccessibility during the three-month lockdown in 2020.

However, once the lockdown was over and vaccination procedure has been implemented effectively worldwide, we have seen a surge in sales of condoms and sex related products



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Asia-Pacific Condom Analysis

5.1 Market

5.2 Users



6. Market Share - Asia-Pacific Condom Analysis

6.1 Material

6.2 Distribution Channel



7. Material - Asia-Pacific Condom Market

7.1 Latex

7.2 Non-Latex



8. Distribution Channel - Asia-Pacific Condom Market

8.1 Drug Stores

8.2 Mass Merchandisers

8.3 E-Commerce

8.4 Others



9. Central Asia - Condom Market & Volume

9.1 Kyrgyzstan

9.2 Tajikistan

9.3 Turkmenistan

9.4 Uzbekistan



10. Eastern Asia - Condom Market & Volume

10.1 China

10.2 South Korea

10.3 Afghanistan

10.4 Bangladesh

10.5 India

10.6 Nepal

10.7 Pakistan



11. South-Eastern Asia - Condom Market & Volume

11.1 Cambodia

11.2 Indonesia

11.3 Lao People's Democratic Republic

11.4 Myanmar

11.5 Philippines

11.6 Vietnam



12. Western Asia - Condom Market & Volume

12.1 Azerbaijan

12.2 Iraq

12.3 Yemen



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Overviews

13.2 Recent Developments

13.3 Revenues

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Ansell Ltd

HLL Life care Ltd

