New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ASEAN Shared Mobility Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188591/?utm_source=GNW

Key shared mobility activities discussed in the study include car sharing, eHailing, ride sharing, demand-responsive transit, and micro mobility.In 2020, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and country-wide lockdowns in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand reduced the demand of eHailing services. The corresponding governments restricted the social and business activities of residents. eHailing business was affected, and this trend will continue in the short term.Market oligopoly leads to high entry barriers for potential new entrants. Grab and Gojek own the largest fleet and subscriber base in ASEAN. Hence, the eHailing market entry barriers are relatively high. In particular, Grab has expanded its business to most ASEAN countries. In addition, Grab integrates food delivery and shared mobility service in its apps; this increases the usage rate and reliability of users. At the same time, it reduces market opportunities for other competitors.Although private vehicle ownerships are relatively high in some ASEAN countries, eHailing is in demand in major capital cities. Capital cities, such as Bangkok, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur, have heavy traffic and high vehicle flow. Residents face parking difficulties and high parking rates, such as in work spaces and commercial buildings (long parking time). eHailing helps overcome these drawbacks.Car sharing is a relatively new shared mobility solution in ASEAN. Key adoption countries include Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The market is nascent and will continue to grow. The study profiles top 10 shared mobility trends in ASEAN. Each shared mobility trend includes snapshots of key value proposition, profiles of key industry participants, and relevant case study of the trend.In addition, the study also covers key growth drivers and growth restraints of the market, and identifies three growth opportunities.

Author: Ming Lih Chan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188591/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________