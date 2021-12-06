Global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $192.6 Million by 2026 - Fundus Camera Sales Hit by the Pandemic, Poised for Strong Revival

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market to Reach $192.6 Million by 2026

The global market for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras estimated at US$122.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$192.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period.

Ophthalmology Clinics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$128.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hospitals segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.5% share of the global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21.7 Million by 2026

The Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is being driven by steady pace of technological advancements, growing awareness about eye care, increasing geriatric population and favorable government initiatives.

For instance, laws and regulations of different medical device authorities in Japan as well as the US require fundus imaging cameras to be replaced every four years. This not only maintains instrument performance but also improves treatment and diagnosis. The incorporation of digital technology and artificial intelligence are also some of the factors propelling growth of nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras.



Since the cost of glaucoma screening, eye prosthesis and cataract surgery is covered under Medicare, it is also expected to boost the market for fundus cameras. Fundus cameras are used by optometrists, ophthalmologists and other medical professionals.

These cameras are available as handheld devices or as tabletops and manufacturers are introducing new high-performance cameras. Many manufacturers are trying to introduce miniature tabletop fundus cameras, which can display live eye images to help alignment using infrared illumination.

Manufacturers are also developing affordable and effective designs that include a seamless auto mosaic function, optical red-free filter, compensation lens switch, anterior para position and split aligning focus. This is also expected to drive further market growth of nonmydriatic portable fundus cameras.



North America and Europe are the leading regional markets for nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras. In North America, the market growth is being driven by increasing geriatric population, high occurrence of diabetic retinopathy and rapid pace of technological advancements.

The launch of sophisticated devices combined with the presence of important companies in this region is another factor leading to growth of fundus camera market. A 2.5% excise duty is levied on all medical devices in North America under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which can be an obstacle in the growth of fundus camera market in this region. Europe is another major market for nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras.

The high incidence of AMD, and widespread adoption of advanced healthcare technology are some other factors responsible for the increasing use of fundus cameras in Europe.

Asia-Pacific and China are poised to record high growth in demand for nonmydriatic fundus cameras due to growing awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure. Increasing medical tourism is also a factor in the growth of the fundus camera market in Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Impact on Ophthalmology Services

Fundus Camera Sales Hit by the Pandemic, Poised for Strong Revival

As Telehealth Makes Rapid Gains during the Pandemic, Handheld Nonmydriatic Fundus Camera Emerge as a Vital Tool

An Introduction to Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Fuel Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 36 Featured)

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.

CenterVue SpA

Clarity Medical Systems, Inc.

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

Optovue, Inc.

Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of Eye Disorders Present Favorable Outlook for Nonmydriatic Portable Fundus Cameras

Key Ophthalmic Disease Statistics

Portable Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Emerge as Effective Screening Tool for Retinal Diseases

Aging Global Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Medical Conditions Lead to an Increase in Incidence Eye Disorders, Driving Market Gains

Growing Diabetic Population and Increasing Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy to Fuel Need for Ophthalmic Screening Devices, Benefiting Market Growth

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): A Major Vision Disorder Presenting Opportunities for Fundus Cameras Market

Glaucoma Prevalence and Need for Screening to Fuel Sales of Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras

Handheld Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Effective in Glaucoma Detection Vs Table-Top Fundus Camera

Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Focus on Teleophthalmology Presents Opportunities for Nonmydriatic Portable Fundus Cameras Market

Non-Ophthalmological Uses of Nonmydriatic Fundus Imaging to Boost Market

Technological Advancements to Spearhead Future Market Growth

Smartphone-Based Fundus Cameras

Handheld Retinal Imaging Devices Come to the Aid During Pandemic

AI Comes to the Aid for Effective and Faster Screening and Diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy Using Fundus Imaging

Rising Healthcare Spending and Focus on Quality & Affordable Care Delivery to Boost Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ugkj1