Australian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Growth Opportunities

COVID-19–driven reductions in core activities across a number of end markets (airports, hotels, restaurants, tourism, sporting and entertainment venues, university campuses) have forced significant drops in demand for cleaning chemicals. Similarly, work-from-home (WFH) approaches adopted by a range of businesses have led to reduced office occupancy and use levels (with most observers suggesting the unlikelihood of a full return to pre–COVID-19 attendance). Even businesses that were not adversely impacted by the pandemic have faced budgetary pressures that resulted in reduce operational expenditure, with some negative impact on cleaning chemicals procured. Finally, movement restrictions have made it difficult for cleaning chemicals companies to drive growth through onsite trials and demonstrations.However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made good hygiene practices a major priority and driven increased demand for hand sanitizers and surface cleaning chemicals. Growth in specific end markets (healthcare and food & beverage processing) is also driving overall Australian industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market expansion. In addition, rising demand for green chemicals and innovation from suppliers support long-term market growth.This market includes:

• Cleaning chemicals

• Related services only when offered as a part of a total cleaning solution (services related to dispensing compliance, procedural support, product material safety data sheets (MSDS), wall charts, maintenance and replacement of dispensing equipment, audits, data collection, analysis, reporting on usage)

• Related dispensing equipment only when offered as part of a total cleaning solution (including associated equipment lines such as ware-washing racks, microfiber cleaning programs, specialized housekeeping tools, and foodservice specialty equipment lines such as grill cleaners)This study excludes the following products:

• Fast-moving consumer products for household/domestic markets

• Paper and other janitorial supplies (e.g., brooms, brushes, and mops)

• Clinical-use cleaners for disinfecting surgical instruments and decontaminating medical equipment

• Related general-purpose cleaning equipment, such as vacuum cleaners and scrubbersThis report offers a look at market drivers an restraints; forecasts and trends; growth opportunity analysis by product, channel, and end sector; demand analysis; competitive analysis; and growth opportunities. Market size is expressed in end-user dollars, that is, expenditure by end customers for I&I cleaning chemicals solutions. All dollar amounts are expressed in Australian dollars, unless specified otherwise. Market estimates, growth estimates, and segmentation information come from interviews with I&I cleaning chemical manufacturers and industry stakeholders (distributors or base chemical suppliers) in 2020. The base year is 2020. The study period is 2019–2027.

