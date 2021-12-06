Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market Worth $25.2 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labeling, Serialization) and End-of-Line Packaging (Palletizing, Case Packaging) - Global Forecasts to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $25.2 billion by 2028.

The growth in the pharmaceuticals market is due to the high burden of diseases globally, a surge in the geriatric population, and growing preparedness to tackle pandemics. Further, pharmaceutical production is also likely to increase due to the growing generic production in light of recent patent expirations of patented drugs. The increasing demand for flexible manufacturing and the growing need to comply with various regulations also contribute to the market growth.

Moreover, the emerging manufacturing hotspots in Sri Lanka and Malaysia and growing spending on pharmaceutical R&D are likely to offer market growth opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic affected the healthcare industry diversely. The pandemic had led to an increase in demand for vaccines and therapies, due to which various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers expanded their manufacturing facilities.

The adoption of expansion plans by manufacturers is expected to improve the demand for pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. The pandemic led to temporary supply chain disruptions due to the national lockdowns imposed in various countries. The lockdown led to temporary shutdowns of local manufacturing plants, due to which the supply of APIs and finished dosages were largely affected.

Owing to supply chain disruption, governments in several countries decided to increase the domestic manufacturing of therapeutics to decrease the dependence on imports. Such initiatives positively impacted the growth of the pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market.

Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market Overview

The overall pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of drug delivery, and geography.

Based on the mode of drug delivery, in 2021, the oral formulations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall pharmaceutical processing and primary packaging equipment market. Oral formulations are preferred over other formulations owing to their benefits, like safety and convenience in administration and cost-effectiveness.

Based on type, in 2021, the cartoning equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall secondary packaging equipment market. The key factor attributed to the higher adoption of cartoning equipment is the increased consumption of cartons in the pharmaceutical industry, which offers ease in handling packaged goods. The lightweight and cost-effective nature of cartons in packaging pharmaceuticals further improve its market demand.

Based on type, in 2021, the case packaging equipment is expected to hold the largest share of the pharmaceutical end-of-line packaging market. A higher preference for the integrated case packaging systems allowing compliance with the serialization regulations is a key factor driving the adoption of these equipment.

Based on geography, in 2021, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large pharmaceutical industry, increasing R&D expenditure, and shift towards generic drugs due to increasing healthcare costs are the factors driving the growth of this regional segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past three years. In the last several years, the global pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market has witnessed new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and expansions.

Some of the key players operating in the global pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market are ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada), Bausch+Ströbel (Germany), IDEX Corporation (U.S.), JEKSON VISION (India), Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), KIKUSUI SEISAKUSHO LTD. (Japan), Korber AG (Germany), KORSCH AG (Germany), M.A.R. S.p.A Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici (Italy), MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA, SL (Spain), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), OPTEL GROUP (Canada), OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Germany), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Wenzhou Trustar Machinery Technology Co., Ltd (China), Sainty Co(China), ACG (India), ANTARES VISION S.p.A. (Italy), BREVETTI CEA S.P.A (Italy), Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd (India), CAM Packaging IT (Italy), Coesia S.p.A (Italy), Fette Compacting (Germany), Freund Corporation (Japan), GEA GROUP (Germany), Glatt GmbH (Germany), LINXIS GROUP (France), Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH (Germany), I.M.A INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A (Italy), Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Truking Technology Limited (China), and Tecnomaco Italia SRL (Italy) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

Processing Equipment

Packaging Equipment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

Primary Packaging Equipment

Secondary Packaging Equipment

End-of-Line Packaging Equipment

Pharmaceutical Processing and Primary Packaging Equipment Market, by Mode of Delivery

Oral Formulations Oral Solid Dosages Processing Equipment Blending Equipment Fluidized Bed Machine Milling Equipment Compression/Press Equipment Capsule Making Equipment Capsule Filling Equipment Other Equipment

(Other processing equipment for oral solid dosages majorly includes inspection machines, dust extractors, and polishing machines) Primary Packaging Equipment Tablet Counting Equipment Blister Packaging Equipment Strip Packaging Equipment Powder Sachet Filling & Packaging Equipment Bottle Filling & Capping Equipment Bottle Labelling Equipment Oral Liquid Dosages Processing Equipment Sugar Charging / Transfer Systems Preparation Vessels, Melting Vessels, and Storage Tanks Stirrers and Homogenizers Filtration Units Others

(Other processing equipment for oral liquid dosages majorly includes transfer pumps and interconnect pipelines) Primary Packaging Equipment Bottle Filling & Capping Equipment Bottle Labelling Equipment

Parenteral formulations Processing Equipment Mixing Equipment, Preparation Tanks, and Other Containers Process Systems (SVP, LVP) Filtration Units Sterilization Tunnels Clean-In-Place (CIP) and Steam-In-Place (SIP) System Aseptic Inspection Systems Other

(Other processing equipment for parenteral formulations majorly include debagging machines, nest unpackers, tray unpackers, tray-loading systems, buffering systems, and barrier systems) Primary Packaging Equipment Aseptic Filling Equipment Washing & Drying Equipment Nested Filling System Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Equipment Parenteral Labelling Equipment

Topical Formulation Processing Equipment Planetary and Homogenizer Mixer Preparation Vessels, Reactors, and Storage Tanks Colloid Mills Agitator – Stirrer Other Equipment

(Other processing equipment for topical formulations majorly include milling equipment and sisters) Primary Packaging Equipment Tube Filling Equipment Cream Filling Equipment Sachet Packaging Equipment

Other Formulations Processing Equipment Primary Packaging Equipment Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Equipment Pharmaceutical Spray Filling Equipment Other Equipment

(Other packaging equipment for other formulations majorly include bottle filling and sealing equipment, blister packaging equipment, and support packaging equipment)

(Other formulations majorly include trans-mucosal and inhalation drugs)



Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

Cartoning Equipment

Wrapping Equipment

Carton Labelling & Serialization Equipment

Other Equipment

(Other pharmaceutical secondary packaging equipment majorly includes check-weigher, pneumatic robotic pick and place, packaging conveyor lines, and others)

Pharmaceutical End-of-Line Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

Case Packaging Equipment

Palletizing and De-Palletizing Equipment

Other Equipment

(Other pharmaceutical end-of-line packaging equipment majorly includes stretch wrapper and stretch-banding)

Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Switzerland Italy Germany U.K. France Ireland Spain Denmark Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

MEA

