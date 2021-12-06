Insights on the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Global Market to 2026 - by Treatment Type and Region

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or benign prostatic hypertrophy refers to the non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland that causes blockage in the urethra. This condition causes difficulties in urine retention, bladder stones, incontinence due to overfilling, increased sensitivity of the bladder and infections in the urinary tract. Some of the commonly used treatment alternatives for BPH include prescription drugs, active observation or surveillance, mono drug and combined therapies, phytotherapies and minimally invasive (MI) and invasive surgeries. These surgeries are usually conducted through devices, such as resectoscopes, radiofrequency ablation devices, urology lasers, prostatic stents and implants.



The increasing prevalence of urological disorders across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such critical ailments, is providing a boost to the market growth. Healthcare providers use alpha-blockers to manage BPH by relaxing the prostate muscles and controlling the blood pressure of the patient.

In line with this, rising health consciousness and awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives are also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various advancements, such as the development of transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) as an effective treatment procedure, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. TURP is an endoscopic electrosurgical procedure that involves removing a portion of the prostate gland to reduce obstruction caused by the abnormal growth. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure capacities of individuals, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on treatment type.



Breakup by Treatment Type:

Drug Class

Alpha-Blockers

5-Alpha-reductase Inhibitors (5-ARIs)

Phosphodiesterase-5 Enzyme Inhibitors

Others

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)

Transurethral Incision of the Prostate (TUIP)

Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT)

Robotic Surgeries

Prostatic Urethral Lifts

Others

Laser Therapy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.), Asahi Kasei Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type

6.1 Drug Class

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Alpha-Blockers

6.1.2.2 5-Alpha-reductase Inhibitors (5-ARIs)

6.1.2.2 Phosphodiesterase-5 Enzyme Inhibitors

6.1.2.3 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Minimally Invasive Surgeries

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)

6.2.2.2 Transurethral Incision of the Prostate (TUIP)

6.2.2.3 Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT)

6.2.2.4 Robotic Surgeries

6.2.2.5 Prostatic Urethral Lifts

6.2.2.6 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Laser Therapy

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Region



8 SWOT Analysis



9 Value Chain Analysis



10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



11 Price Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.3.1.1 Company Overview

12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.1.3 Financials

12.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.2 Allergan plc (AbbVie Inc.)

12.3.2.1 Company Overview

12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.2.3 Financials

12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.3.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.3.3 Financials

12.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

12.3.4.1 Company Overview

12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.4.3 Financials

12.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG)

12.3.5.1 Company Overview

12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.3.6.1 Company Overview

12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.6.3 Financials

12.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.3.7.1 Company Overview

12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.7.3 Financials

12.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.8 Pfizer Inc.

12.3.8.1 Company Overview

12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.8.3 Financials

12.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.9 Sanofi S.A.

12.3.9.1 Company Overview

12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.9.3 Financials

12.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.3.10.1 Company Overview

12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.10.3 Financials

12.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/915cbf