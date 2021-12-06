United Kingdom crane market size will be valued at USD 1329 million growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.61% by volume during 2021-2027

New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Kingdom Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177599/?utm_source=GNW

The adoption of intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability, the crane market is transitioning to become a more innovative industry. The United Kingdom crane market is expected to show an incremental growth of 1,519 units during the forecast period. US and India are the largest investors across the UK. Software & computer services, financial services are some major FDI drawing industries in the UK.



UNITED KINGDOM CRANE MARKET INSIGHTS



• The rise in construction activities in health care and clean energy projects will drive the demand for cranes in the UK.

• In the UK, the rental business is developing rapidly. With most OEMs offering rental services in this space, a major part of the rental equipment market in the UK is dominated by unorganized players.

• The UK is the 5th largest importer of mobile cranes across the globe. The demand for mobile cranes has increased in 2021 due to the rise in residential and hospital construction activities.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• The demand for mini/compact cranes is expected to increase in the coming years as they are feasible due to their compact size and rising market growth.

• With the rise in automation technology, smart cranes are gaining high traction across the UK crane market.



UNITED KINGDOM CRANE MARKET - SEGMENTATION

ANALYSIS



• Cranes used in the construction industry accounted for the largest market share, pertaining to large government expenditure on construction projects.

• The demand for mobile cranes is largely driven to address high-end works for urban and infrastructure development.



Market Segmentation by Crane Type



• Mobile Crane

o Crawler Cranes

o Rough Terrain Cranes

o All-Terrain Cranes

o Truck Mounted Cranes

o Others

• Fixed Cranes

o Overhead Cranes

o Tower Cranes



Market Segmentation by Application



• Construction

• Mining

• Transport/Port

• Manufacturing

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gross Power



• Less than 20 Tons

• 20-100 Tons

• 101-200 Tons

• Greater than 201 Tons



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The ability of vendors to finance the procurement of parts and components required to manufacture and operate cranes is influenced by the purchasing power of contractors. The increase in government investments in various infrastructure development projects such as National Health Plan, Birmingham’s city plan projects, Cross rail projects, and HS2 rail line projects will increase the demand for mobile Cranes in the UK.



Key Vendors



• Tadano manufactures construction cranes

• Manitex International

• Manitowoc

• SANY

• Kobelco

• Liebherr

• Konecranes

• Terex corporation

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)



Other Prominent Vendors



• Mammoet

• Sarens

• Ormig S.p.A.

• Link-Belt Cranes

• Kato Works



Distributors:



• Weldex

• Crowland Cranes Ltd

• NRC Plant



