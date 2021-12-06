Online Event to Focus on Reducing Carbon and Other Emissions in the Agricultural Industry

Washington, D.C., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US agriculture is among the most productive and economically valuable in the world; producing more yield in less time with fewer inputs thanks to the advancements in the machines and equipment that do the planting, harvesting and tending to the land.

“Diesel engines power the majority of agricultural equipment in the country and around the world today, and are evolving to continue to serve this sector in the future which will include new fuels and options,” says Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit association.

“The innovations in powertrains, fuels and equipment technology that serve farmers around the world are impressive, and each contribute to reducing greenhouse gas and other emissions and reducing inputs on the farm. Beyond the machines themselves, innovations in farm practices like automation and connectivity have evolved to bring further important benefits.”

These topics along with a discussion about the future policy, technology and fuels considerations for agricultural machines and equipment are the subject of a virtual event organized by the Diesel Technology Forum. This free webinar “Making America’s Farms Greener and More Productive with Advancements in Farming Technology” will be held on Dec. 16, 2021. Leaders in agricultural machines and equipment will explore how new innovations in machines, fuels and the use of smart farming systems are contributing to boosts in productivity and yields, with lower emissions and share their insights on the future. Speakers will include the General Manager of Global Ag Business with Cummins Ann Schmelzer, Director of Global Marketing & Sales with John Deere Nick Block, and Senior Engineering Manager with Tenneco Tom Harris.

This free webinar is part of a series of events exploring strategies to reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions across key sectors of the economy. Registration is required participate.

Resources:

Diesel in the Agricultural Sector

Download our report: Clean Diesel Technology for Off-Road Engines and Equipment: Tier 4 and More.

# # #

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel and technology. Forum members are leaders in clean diesel technology and represent the three key elements of the modern clean-diesel system: advanced engines, vehicles and equipment, cleaner diesel fuel and emissions-control systems. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

Connect with Us

For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @DieselTechForum, or YouTube @DieselTechForum and connect with us on LinkedIn. Get it all by subscribing to our newsletter Diesel Direct for a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more direct to your inbox.