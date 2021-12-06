Third Generation Dentist Doug Disraeli Celebrates 40 Years of Dentistry in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. celebrates 40 years of dentistry in San Diego, California.



Says Dr. Disraeli, “I am extremely fortunate to work in a profession that I love.”

Dr. Disraeli is the third-generation dentist in his family, graduating from the University of Southern California, following his grandfather and father. His grandfather graduated in 1917 and practiced dentistry in Los Angeles for many years. His father, Dr. Richard Disraeli, graduated in 1952 and practiced dentistry in San Diego for almost 50 years, including serving as the first dentist for the San Diego Chargers football team.

As a local San Diegan, Dr. Disraeli attended Roosevelt Middle School and Point Loma High School. He joined his father’s practice located in San Diego in 1982 after he graduated from dental school, later opening his dental practice in San Diego in 1989.

Dr. Disraeli is grateful for his dedicated staff, many of whom have been with him consecutively for most of his career. Says Dr. Disraeli, “I owe it to my loyal staff. They made everything possible over the past four decades.” Dr. Disraeli continues, additionally honoring his patients, “One of my greatest pleasures throughout the years has been in getting to know my patients,” says Disraeli. “I have amazing patients, and it is a privilege to be able to treat their dental needs.”

With dentistry ever-changing over the last 40 years, Dr. Disraeli continues to be at the forefront of implementing state-of-the-art technology, techniques, and procedures in dentistry.



ABOUT DOUG DISRAELI, D.D.S. DENTAL PRACTICE: Offering cosmetic dentistry, implant, restorative, and general dentistry throughout San Diego, Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is committed to providing its patients with comfortable, efficient, and comprehensive dental care. Procedures offered include teeth whitening, bonding, veneers, cosmetic fillings, removable partial dentures, extractions, periodontics. Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is in the Uptown San Diego, Hillcrest community at 3645 Fourth Avenue, San Diego.

