Allstate Canada partners with The Shoebox Project for Women for a sixth consecutive year to support women impacted by homelessness

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate Canada”) is proud to announce its partnership with The Shoebox Project for Women (“The Shoebox Project”) continues for a sixth consecutive year in support of Canadian women impacted by homelessness. The Shoebox Project is a registered charity that collects and distributes shoeboxes filled with gifts and essentials that any woman might enjoy, often with a warm greeting or message of support from the donor. As part of Allstate Canada’s commitment to help people impacted by homelessness, the company will be matching donations made on The Shoebox Project website (shoeboxproject.kindful.com) between December 6-12, 2021 up to a maximum amount of $25,000.



“Partnerships with organizations like Allstate Canada help us garner support and get us closer to achieving our vision of a world where all women are seen, valued and treated with dignity and compassion,” says Lesley Hendry, Executive Director, The Shoebox Project for Women. “We’re honoured to work with Allstate Canada for the sixth year in a row and help make the holiday season a little brighter for these women experiencing homelessness by assuring them that they are not alone.”

While The Shoebox Project’s annual collection of gift-filled shoeboxes is underway in many regions across Canada, the organization will continue collecting financial donations and gift cards for those who prefer to give virtually. These ‘virtual gifts’ can be safely distributed by volunteers and allow recipients the freedom to purchase the essentials they need most. Over the past five years, Allstate Canada and its employees have helped provide more than 6,500 shoeboxes to women across Canada.

“Giving and volunteering is an important part of our corporate culture,” says Ryan Michel, President and CEO of Allstate Canada. “With the pandemic still in our midst, it’s important, now more than ever before, that we step up and do our part – as a good corporate citizen – to help those in need. The Shoebox Project does incredibly vital work and we are here to lend our support.”

Allstate Canada has a social and community impact mission to foster an environment of inclusion, involvement and empowerment for those who experience barriers to participation.

Despite the shift to virtual giving and support, The Shoebox Project and Allstate Canada’s common goal remains the same: to share empathy, kindness and compassion with local women impacted by homelessness and to let them know that although they may feel isolated, they are not alone.

To make a donation, please visit The Shoebox Project website at http://shoeboxproject.kindful.com.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You’re in Good Hands®" promise and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for nine consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca.

About The Shoebox Project

The Shoebox Project for Women is a registered charity that collects and distributes gift-filled Shoeboxes to local women impacted by homelessness across Canada. The Shoebox Project aims to foster safe, supportive and inclusive communities by facilitating compassionate gestures of kindness between supporters and local women experiencing homelessness. To learn more, visit www.shoeboxproject.ca.

