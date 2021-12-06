Tri Cascade Announces That Its TRITOM SBC700 4G LTE Gateway Product is Now Available for T-Mobile's 4G

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Cascade Inc., a subsidiary of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SRMX), an Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, today announced that its TRITOM SBC700 4G LTE CAT1 Gateway is now available for T-Mobile's LTE network.

TRITOM SBC700 Gateway offers a leading-edge combination of features, including top-notch processor performance, superior ruggedness in design, remote management and configuration capabilities with TRITOM ONENET Onboarding management tools and flexible T-Mobile LTE data rate plans. The SBC700 has built-in Ethernet, USB interface for additional hardware feature connectivity, such as additional physical interfaces for local wireless and personal area networking.

TRITOM SBC700 is an IoT CAT1 LTE Gateway providing a flexible and scalable platform supporting diverse use cases. The SBC700 default is equipped with Telit LE910C1-NF mPCIe, certified by T-Mobile, with additional Qualcomm® IZat™ location technology Gen8C Lite (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS) combining 32-bit low power, high-performance CPU, Low Power DDR-RAM, 10/100M Base-T Ethernet, 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n WiFi, USB 2.0 ports, and 2 or optional 4 ports isolation RS485 with auto-flow control. It has a mini-PCIe socket inside the SBC700 for users to enable a LPWA, 4G/LTE or LTE-A wireless communication capability. The USB port can also support TW-UIO modules to collect/receive signals and control the system, like AI/AO/DI/DO with/without isolation features.

3G Service Is Going Away in 2022 - That means if you're using a 3G GPS tracking solution today, and you don't upgrade your devices, there's a good chance you'll have trouble receiving data from your company's vehicles or sensor equipment after carriers complete their transition to 4G LTE networks. For the IoT and M2M market, SBC700 CAT1 LTE (10 Mbps) is the best choice to replace your current 3G device and transition to a 4G LTE network communications gateway to connect your devices to internet and gain Cloud service advantage. Tri Cascade also provides different high-quality antenna, enclosure and installation applications for different outdoor use cases.

Reliable Connectivity

The SBC700 supports 4G/LTE Category 1, FDD LTE: B12, B14, B4, B2 B5, B13, B66 and B71 which enables the next generation of connectivity for a number of mission critical applications. Supporting all major 4G bands, the SBC700 is the perfect device choice for deployment across the globe.

Expanding Capabilities with Custom Software

The SBC700 features the Linux-based Tri Cascade OS, empowering solution architects and system integrators to create their own applications using Tri Cascade's Software Development Kit (SDK).

Reliable Asset Tracking

Built-in high-performance GPS enables the SBC700 to track and monitor vehicles, trucks, heavy construction machines.

As a leading T-Mobile IoT business partner, Tri Cascade aims to aggressively pursue its vision to provide ongoing solutions to Smart Communities and Smart City development. To learn more about Tri Cascade and the company's smart home technology, please visit http://www.tricascadeinc.com. Or contact info@tricascadeinc.com.

About Tri Cascade, Inc.

Founded in May 2010, Tri Cascade, Inc., an authorized telecom IoT Service Provider based in Irvine, California with design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. Tri Cascade provides leading-edge NB IoT, CAT-M, LTE IoT to 5G solutions and innovation, through its various IoT devices and ONENET B2B IoT Onboarding Platform - certified by Microsoft IoT Sphere under Microsoft's Azure IoT Hub - for business and infrastructure IoT operations. Tri Cascade's Management Team has extensive years of innovation experience in Energy Efficiency Management, Home Automation, Wireless Networking, and Telecom IoT Connectivity, as well as Cloud Management integration services. Tri Cascade envisions a turnkey IoT business solution for our business partners since we have a complete supply chain of manufacturing operations, with product development capability, in Taiwan. Our focus is providing the Smart way of managing our environment - both indoor and outdoor. We don't just manufacture Product - we create innovative Smart IoT solutions!

Safe Harbor: Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, product price volatility, product demand, market competition, risk inherent in the company's domestic and international operations, imprecision in estimating product reserves and the company's ability to replace and expand its holdings

Press Contact

Alan.Bailey@tricasadeinc.com

Related Files

TriCascade Inc - Image of Tritom SB C7004G LTE Gateway product.pdf

Tri Cascade logo.pdf

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.