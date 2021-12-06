TELUS maintains our decade-long leadership position with fewest complaints amongst national carriers

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a decade, TELUS has led the industry with the fewest complaints amongst national carriers as confirmed by this year’s Commission for Complaints about Telecom-Television Services (CCTS) report. We are proud to once again differentiate ourselves from our peers on this important metric which demonstrates our commitment to putting our customers first, embracing their feedback to continually improve, and our never-ending quest to provide our customers with the best and most innovative technologies that improve their daily lives.



“The significant investments we make in our culture of putting customers first and our superior network has earned us the most loyal customer base in the industry, though we will not be satisfied and will continue to embrace our customer’s feedback until we receive zero complaints,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice President of Home Solutions. “Our network supported our customers as we adapted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and our team has kept our customers connected under the most challenging of weather events this last year, including the recent flooding and landslides across British Columbia. It is a testament to our network investments and also the passion and grit of our team that we can keep our customers and emergency responders connected during global pandemics and extreme weather emergencies, and I want to thank our team for continually going above and beyond for our customers when they need it the most.”

Last week, TELUS won the 2021 Response and Recovery Award from the Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) Canada, recognizing TELUS for our network superiority, reliability, and adaptability to support Canadians throughout the pandemic. At a time when fast and reliable network connectivity is paramount, TELUS has been recognized as the best mobile network in Canada by UK-based Opensignal’s Mobile Network Experience Report February 2021 1. TELUS took first place for Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, and tied for first in 4G Availability, 4G Coverage Experience, and Games Experience. Additionally, TELUS earned the top spot in Ookla’s 2021 Fastest Mobile Network Speedtest Awards 2 for the fifth year in a row, inclusive of both download and upload speeds. TELUS was also named the fastest Internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag for the second year in a row, recognizing TELUS as the speed leader among all major Canadian ISPs and noting we expanded the gap between our speeds and those of our peers by a wide margin this year – a feat made possible by the TELUS PureFibre network.

1 Opensignal Awards — Canada: Mobile Network Experience Report February 2021, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Oct 1 – Dec 29, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

2 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for average download speeds and Speed Score in Canada for H1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.