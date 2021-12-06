Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report 2021-2028: Opportunities in Active R&D to Develop Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $5.99 billion by 2028.
Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market's growth is mainly attributed to growth in infectious diseases, development of automated AST products, the emergence of multidrug resistance, increased funding and government initiatives for AMR and technological advancements, and new product developments. Active R&D to develop rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing and growth prospects in emerging markets are offering market opportunities.
Based on product, the manual AST products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2021. Higher adoption of manual techniques compared to automated due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of processing is a key factor supporting market growth. Further manual AST products are segmented into susceptibility discs, susceptibility plates, and minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) test strips. Based on the type of manual AST products, the susceptibility discs segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2021.
Based on method, the automated AST products segment is expected to create several opportunities for market growth. The key factor attributing to the market growth is the emerging need to obtain the same-day antimicrobial susceptibility testing results to determine the treatment of a wide range of infectious diseases. Automated AST provides streamlined workflows and quantitative results. Further, accurate and precise measurements and enhanced performance offered by automated AST also support market growth.
Based on application, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2021 due to the rising burden of antimicrobial resistance and growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods.
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Rising antibiotic resistance and increasing government initiatives to fight antibiotic resistance are the major factors driving the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (blood sample) market in North America. Further, the increased prevalence of potentially fatal bloodstream infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant organisms also positively impacts the market growth.
Market Insights
Drivers
- High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
- Development of Automated and Manual AST Products
- Emergence of Multidrug Resistance
- Increased Funding and Government Initiatives
- Technological Advancements towards the Development of Rapid AST Methods
Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations
Opportunities
- Active R&D to Develop Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
- Emerging Markets
Challenges
- High Cost of Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
- Issues in AMR Surveillance in Low-Income and Middle-Income Countries
Competitive Landscape
- Key Growth Strategies
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Market Share Analysis
- Biomerieux S.A. (France)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
- Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
Company Profiles
- Danaher Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson And Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
- Merlin Diagnostika GmbH
- bioMerieux S.A
- Merck KGaA
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
- Alifax S.r.l.
- Creative Diagnostics
- Synbiosis
- Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co., Ltd.
Scope of the Report:
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product
- Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products
- Susceptibility Discs
- Susceptibility Plates
- Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) Strips
- Consumables
- Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Method
- Disc Diffusion
- Automated AST
- Dilution
- Other methods include Etest, genotypic methods, and MALDI-TOF MS.
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Application
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Other applications include epidemiology, veterinary diagnostic, and environmental monitoring
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by End User
- Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Research and Academic Institutes
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
