The New Zealand data center market size by investments is expected to grow at a cagr of 21.12% during the forecast period 2021-2026

12% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



New Zealand ranks 1st in the “Ease of Doing Business” Survey conducted by the World Bank in 2020 and an emerging data center market in APAC, with local players currently dominating the market. Auckland is the prime location for data center investments in New Zealand, hosting the maximum number of data centers. The internet penetration in New Zealand was over 94%, which was one of the highest in the APAC.



NEW ZEALAND DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK



• New Zealand is an emerging data center colocation market in APAC and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

• Increased demand for cloud and colocation services in New Zealand triggered investments by Microsoft, AWS, and other hyperscale service providers.

• Auckland is the primary data center hub in New Zealand, hosting around 40% of the existing data centers.

• The introduction of the 5G network in New Zealand in March 2021 is likely to increase data center investments. Vodafone and Spark have already launched a 5G network, and 2degrees is likely to launch 5G later in 2021.



The report considers the present scenario of the New Zealand data center market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• The launch of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and robotics and the commercial deployment of 5G network across the country in 2021 will attract more investment during the forecast period.

• Microsoft, a hyperscale operator, has announced the opening of a cloud region, likely to be operational in 2022. AWS has announced its AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) cloud region and is expected to be operational in 2024.



NEW ZEALAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• AECOM

• Arup

• Aurecon

• Beca

• Hawkins

• Mott MacDonald

• Norman Disney & Young

• The Building Intelligence Group

• TransWorks

• WT



Support Infrastructure Providers

• 3M

• ABB

• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Alfa Laval

• Black Box

• Climaveneta

• Cummins

• Cyber Power Systems

• Eaton

• EcoCooling

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Thycon

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• Vertiv



Data Center Investors

• Amazon Web Services

• Canberra Data Centers

• Datacom

• Data Vault

• DCI Data Centers

• Microsoft

• Plan B

• Spark Digital



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyses the New Zealand data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Auckland

o Other Cities



• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



NEW ZEALAND DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o Auckland

o Other Cities



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and New Zealand colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in New Zealand by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in New Zealand

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 33

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04

o Coverage: 10 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in New Zealand

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• The New Zealand data center market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the New Zealand data center Market?

2. Who are the key Investors in the New Zealand data center market?

3. What is the expected CAGR for the New Zealand data center market during the forecast period?

4. How many are existing and upcoming facilities present in New Zealand?

5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in New Zealand?

