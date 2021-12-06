Turkey data center market size will witness investments of USD 902.7 million by 2026

New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Turkey Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177609/?utm_source=GNW

Turkey has a unique geographic location, with strong economic and cultural ties with the Middle East and Europe and acting as a bridge between the two regions. It is an emerging data center market, wherein increasing digitization, IT development, and data localization requirements have become major drivers for data center growth over the last few years.



TURKEY DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• Retail colocation dominating the Turkey data center industry, generating more than 83% revenue, with wholesale colocation developing the remaining share.

• Istanbul is the leading data center industry in Turkey and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

• The COVID-19 pandemic is the major contributor to cloud adoption in Turkey, with both public and private enterprises adopting the technology.



The report considers the present scenario of the Turkey data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• With the growth in data center investments, most data center facilities adopt a medium- to high-voltage switchgear in Turkey.

• The rising demand for greenfield construction is dominating the industry. Turkey will also witness an increase in the modular data center construction market with increased investments in the upcoming years.



TURKEY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Arup, ENMAR ENGINEERING, Deerns, Prota Engineering, and RED are some of the major construction contractors and subcontractors operating in the market. Some prominent vendors offering 42U rack units include Cisco Systems, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group. In Turkey, telecom companies such as Turkcell, Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Turk Telekom offer cloud-based services to customers.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

Juniper Networks



Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



• AECOM

• Anel Group

• Arup

• Deerns

• Enmar Engineering

• Hill International

• Mace

• Manco Architects

• Palmet International

• Prota Engineering

Palmet International

• RED



Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Aksa Power Generation

Aksa Power Generation

• Alfa Laval

• Canovate

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• EAE

• Eaton

• Grundfos

• HITEC Power Protection

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Key Investors



• Equinix

• Telecom Italia Sparkle

• Telehouse

• Turkcell

• Turk Telekom



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyzes the Turkey data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

o Istanbul

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



TURKEY DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers Units

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



