Global Video Surveillance Storage Market (2021 to 2027) - by Services, Storage Technologies, Storage Media, Organization Size, Deployment, Application, End-user Industry and Geography

The "Global Video Surveillance Storage Market (2021-2027) by Services, Storage Technologies, Storage Media, Organization Size, Deployment, Application, End User Industry and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Video Surveillance Storage Market is estimated to be USD 7.35 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.72 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Several companies across the globe are investing in installing video surveillance in their workplace. Similarly, governments across several regions have also mandated industries to install these surveillance systems to enhance security. Hence, these investments and mandatory rules drives the market growth of the VSS market. The increasing technological advancement and R&D activities for data storage facilities will also create significant revenue growth opportunities in the global video surveillance storage market in the coming period.



Moreover, a lack of awareness regarding the availability of storage systems and technologies and the increasing bandwidth cost are some of the challenging factors that would restrain the growth of the video surveillance storage market. Certain other factors like the high cost associated with storage systems and risk of vendor lock-in, which bars the end-users from migrating to other vendor's platform, is also expected to affect the growth of video surveillance storage market during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Physical Threats Worldwide

IP Cameras Require High Storage Capacities

Increasing Necessity and Mandates for Video Surveillance across Industry Verticals

Growing Funds from Governments and Stakeholders for Developing Smart Cities

Restraints

Low Availability and Awareness of Systems and Storage Technologies

Various Video Surveillance Rules in Workplace

Opportunities

Impact of Disruptive Technologies on Video Surveillance Systems

Growing Funds from Governments and Stakeholders for Developing Smart Cities

Challenges

Cyber Security Attacks and Data Breaches

Demand for Higher Bandwidth Leading to Higher Associated Costs

The Global Video Surveillance Storage Market is segmented based on Services, Storage Technologies, Storage Media, Organization Size, Deployment, Application, End User Industry and Geography.



Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Services

Introduction

Maintenance and Support Service

Implementation & Integration Service

Consulting and Design Service

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Technologies

Introduction

Operations Storage Area Network (SAN)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Video Recorders

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Media

Introduction

Profession Solid State Drives

Hard Disk Drives

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Organization Size

Introduction

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Deployment

Introduction

On Cloud

On-Premises

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Application

Introduction

Commercial

Industrial

City Surveillance

Defence/Military

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By End User Industry

Introduction

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government and Defence

Telecommunication and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing, Energy, And Utilities

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Hitachi, Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, NetApp, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Micron Technology Inc., Nexsan Inc., Rasilient System Inc., AXIS Communications AB, VIVOTEK, Inc., Milesight Technology Co. Ltd., Promise Technology Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., Thomas-Krenn.AG, AMAX Engineering Corporation, Pelco Inc., CP PLUS Management GmbH, and Fujitsu Limited.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.



Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.



Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.



The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.



The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Description



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Maintenance and Support Service

6.3 Implementation & Integration Service

6.4 Consulting and Design Service



7. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Technologies

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Storage Area Network (SAN)

7.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS)

7.4 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

7.5 Video Recorders



8. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Media

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Profession Solid State Drives

8.3 Hard Disk Drives



9. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On Cloud

10.3 On-Premises



11. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial

11.3 Industrial

11.4 City Surveillance

11.5 Defense/Military



12. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By End User Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

12.3 Media & Entertainment

12.4 Retail

12.5 Government and Defense

12.6 Telecommunication and IT

12.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

12.8 Education

12.9 Transportation and Logistics

12.10 Manufacturing, Energy, And Utilities



13. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 South America

13.3.1 Brazil

13.3.2 Argentina

13.4 Europe

13.4.1 UK

13.4.2 France

13.4.3 Germany

13.4.4 Italy

13.4.5 Rest of Europe

13.5 Asia-Pacific

13.5.1 China

13.5.2 Japan

13.5.3 India

13.5.4 Australia

13.5.5 Rest of APAC

13.6 Middle East and Africa



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

14.3.4 Investments & Fundings



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Hitachi, Ltd.

15.2 Seagate Technology LLC

15.3 NetApp, Inc.

15.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.5 Dell EMC

15.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.7 Micron Technology Inc.

15.8 Nexsan Inc.

15.9 Rasilient Systems Inc.

15.10 Axis Communications AB

15.11 Vivotek, Inc.

15.12 Milesight Technology Co. Ltd.

15.13 Promise Technology Inc.

15.14 Toshiba Corporation

15.15 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd.

15.16 Thomas-Krenn AG

15.17 Amax Engineering Corporation

15.18 Pelco Inc.

15.19 CP PLUS Management GmbH

15.20 Fujitsu Limited



16. Appendix

