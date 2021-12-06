Vacuum Pumps Market revenue to hit $7.5 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The vacuum pumps market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 7.5 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Strong growth in the semiconductor & electronics industry in conjunction with favorable recent trends will induce progress to the market over the forecast timeframe.

Growth trends in the end-user sector, such as oil & gas, semiconductor & electronics, fine & specialty chemicals, and others, are certain to augment the demand for vacuum pumps throughout the assessment period. For instance, the growing usage of electronic devices, which is further fueled after the outbreak of COVID-19, is driving the production of chips and semiconductors. This factor, in turn, is propelling the consumption of vacuum pumps in the sector.

Request for a sample of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2667

Attributable to the rising preference for oil-free operations, dry vacuum pumps are anticipated to witness robust demand in critical applications in industries including pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverages, packaging, etc. Similarly the electronics, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors will foster product demand due to applications such as degassing, solvent recovery, polymer & plastic production, sterilization, etc.

Positive displacement pumps to experience promising developments in the coming years. These pumps are extensively used in medium to high vacuum ranges and find application in myriad end-use sectors. Gas displacement or positive displacement pumps generate a vacuum by displacing gas from sealed areas to the atmosphere to a downstream pump stage. Some common gas displacement pumps are diaphragm pumps, screw pumps, rotary jet pumps, and scroll pumps.

In 2020, medium vacuum pumps industry generated around USD 2 billion. Strong developments in the semiconductor industry and increasing oil & gas exploration activities are among the key growth enabling factors in this product category. Medium vacuum pumps typically work within the pressure range of 100 to 10-1 Pascals (1 to 10-3 Torr) and are used for roughing applications, degassing, freeze-drying, cryogenics, etc.

The food & beverage sector accounted for a significant share in vacuum pumps market and will witness around 5% CAGR due to the deployment of this technology in the packaged food industry where vacuum systems are popularly used in food processing, sterilizing, handling, and packaging. The development of food-grade vacuum pump oils such as Vac Pump Oil by Rocol (ITW) and STELLA will further enhance the market share in the coming years.

Furthermore, Europe holds the second-largest share in the global vacuum pumps market after Asia Pacific. This can be ascribed to the presence of several high-quality product manufacturers, such as Becker, Pfeiffer, and Atlas Copco, serving the regional market. In addition, manufacturers from other regions, such as China, the U.S., and Japan, export vacuum pumps to Europe primarily due to lower prices, which is also a prominent factor contributing to the substantial portion of the European region in the overall market.

Some major findings of the vacuum pumps market report include:

China is the leading market for vacuum pumps due to the presence of dominating semiconductor and electronics industries

Vacuum pumps are most likely to observe significant traction in nuclear fusion and nanotechnology research programs

Growing prevalence of e-commerce to propel product penetration in the market

Some of the prominent participants in the global vacuum pumps market include Leybold GmbH, ULVAC Inc., Gardner Denver, Agilent Technologies Inc., Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Gebr. Becker GmbH, and Atlas Copco, among others.

Request for customization of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2667

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Vacuum Pumps Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2017 – 2027

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact analysis on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Profit margin analysis

3.3.2 Value addition

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3.1 Value chain disruption due to COVID-19 pandemic

3.3.4 After sales service

3.3.5 Vendor matrix

3.3.5.1 List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.5.2 List of key/potential customers

3.3.5.3 List of service providers

3.4 Innovation & Sustainability

3.4.1 Patent analysis

3.4.2 Technology trends

3.4.3 Comparison of equipment

3.4.4 Future trends

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Regional price trends

3.8.1 Cost structure analysis

3.8.2 Price by lubrication

3.8.3 Price by technology

3.8.4 Price by product

3.8.5 Price by industry

3.9 Competitive landscape

3.9.1 Company market share analysis, 2020

3.9.2 Strategy dashboard

3.9.3 Key stakeholders

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 COVID-19 impact analysis on end-use industries





Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/vacuum-pump-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.