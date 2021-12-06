The global fitness equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188368/?utm_source=GNW

Fitness equipment is an apparatus or device used during physical activities for enhancing strength and conditioning. The main types of fitness equipment include strength training equipment and cardiovascular equipment.

Physical fitness is a key factor in sustaining a healthy lifestyle.Also, the fitness equipment manufacturers are innovating new products, and health clubs consistently upgrade to the latest equipment.



The latter includes equipment to monitor heart rate, track calories, log exercises, etc.The other equipment includes elliptical, treadmills, exercise bikes, etc.



Treadmills are the most common exercise equipment.It offers several health benefits like enhancing heart health and muscle tone.



While elliptical boosts stamina and cardio fitness, burns body fat and calories, and strengthens leg muscles. Whereas exercise bikes boost cardiovascular health. Such benefits increase the demand for fitness equipment, primarily based on the benefits they offer. However, the global fitness equipment market growth is hindered by counterfeit products and high costs.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global fitness equipment market growth assessment includes the geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. North America is the largest region in terms of revenue share in the global market, accredited to the growing trend of home workouts and health awareness.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market rivalry is high, with some companies acquiring other companies to boost their product portfolio. Core Health & Fitness Llc, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd, Cybex International Inc, Johnson Health Tech Co Ltd, etc., are among the prominent companies in the market.



Companies mentioned

1. CORE HEALTH & FITNESS LLC

2. CYBEX INTERNATIONAL INC

3. GYMEQUIP.EU

4. HEINZ KETTLER GMBH & CO KG

5. IFIT HEALTH & FITNESS INC (FORMERLY ICON HEALTH & FITNESS INC)

6. IMPULSE (QINGDAO) HEALTH TECH CO LTD

7. JOHNSON HEALTH TECH CO LTD

8. LIFE FITNESS

9. NAUTILUS INC

10. PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC

11. PRECOR INCORPORATED (PREVIOUSLY OWNED BY AMER SPORTS)

12. TECHNOGYM SPA

13. TOTAL FITNESS EQUIPMENT

14. TRUE FITNESS TECHNOLOGY INC

