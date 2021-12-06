COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 65/2021 – 6 DECEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|239,718
|793.87
|190,305,688.84
|29 November 2021
|3,500
|734.07
|2,569,229.25
|30 November 2021
|3,500
|709.14
|2,481,997.70
|1 December 2021
|3,500
|693.15
|2,426,020.45
|2 December 2021
|3,500
|681.31
|2,384,574.50
|3 December 2021
|3,500
|684.98
|2,397,440.15
|Accumulated under the program
|257,218
|787.52
|202,564,950.89
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 814,517 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
