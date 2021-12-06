COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 65/2021 – 6 DECEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 239,718 793.87 190,305,688.84 29 November 2021 3,500 734.07 2,569,229.25 30 November 2021 3,500 709.14 2,481,997.70 1 December 2021 3,500 693.15 2,426,020.45 2 December 2021 3,500 681.31 2,384,574.50 3 December 2021 3,500 684.98 2,397,440.15 Accumulated under the program 257,218 787.52 202,564,950.89

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 814,517 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

