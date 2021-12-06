ABQQ Announced Launches NFT Movie and Music Marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, announces launchings its STAREASTnet NFT Movies and Music Marketplace (NFT MMM). The NFT MMM app available download at Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=yz.nft.movie

ABQQ rolled out two film NFTs “A Picture” and Sitcom “I Wanna Feel You Never Changed” at NFT MMM, two films had been global market released on video streaming website www.abqq.tv.

Buyers get a blockchain-stored package of advantage when purchasing an ABQQ NFT for a film, including:

ownership of the movie file

exclusive perpetual worldwide

commercial and profit dividend share revenue generated by license fee through multi streaming,

to view the film on ABQQ.tv

a copy of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) granting the license to mint and sell ABQQ NFTs in respect of the film

the ABQQ NFT owner would have the option to resell the item under the terms of the agreement.