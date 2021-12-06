First Wave BioPharma’s CEO and President, James Sapirstein, to Participate in CEO Panel Discussion at 2021 BioFlorida Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman, CEO and President of First Wave BioPharma, will participate in a CEO discussion panel at the 2021 BioFlorida Conference taking place December 8-10, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.



The panel, titled “Fueling Florida’s Life Sciences,” begins at 8:30 a.m. ET on December 10, 2021, and will feature discussion among the CEOs of several innovative members of Florida’s life sciences industry. Joining Mr. Sapirstein on the panel will be Sue Washer, President and CEO of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Adam Grossman, CEO of ADMA Biologics, Karen Zaderej, Chairman, CEO and President of Axogen, and Travis Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm.

“The bioscience industry in Florida continues to expand, a testament to the efforts by companies like First Wave BioPharma to develop and advance innovative products and technologies that bring needed relief to patients fighting severe disease,” stated Mr. Sapirstein. “I am excited to join with such a distinguished group of industry leaders to discuss the trends and issues facing the Florida biosciences hub. Panel discussions like this are invaluable in ensuring that Florida continues to attract top companies, research institutions and scientists in the future.”

Details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Event: 2021 BioFlorida Annual Conference Panel Discussion: Fueling Florida’s Life Sciences Date: Friday, December 10, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET to 9:45 a.m. ET Register: https://www.bioflorida.com/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1526423&group=

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. First Wave BioPharma’s niclosamide portfolio is led by two clinical programs in Phase 2 clinical trials: FW-COV, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections and FW-UP, for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. Three additional indications of niclosamide, FW-ICI-AC, for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced oncology patients, FW-UC (ulcerative colitis) and FW-CD (Crohn’s disease) are expected to enter the clinic in 2022 and 2023. The Company is also advancing FW-EPI (adrulipase) for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

