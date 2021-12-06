Daniel J. Hansen of Hansen & Rosasco, LLP, Selected as a New York Mass Torts Super Lawyer for 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Hansen of Hansen & Rosasco, LLP has been named a New York Mass Torts Super Lawyer for 2021. Daniel practices in the area of 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund claims, and his law firm has offices in both Manhattan and Long Island. He can be contacted at (855) 353-4907 and at 911CancerClaim.com .

Designation as a Super Lawyer only occurs after a rigorous selection evaluation of a lawyer's professional achievements. Less than 5 percent of attorneys who practice in a given area of law are named Super Lawyers. Attorneys are selected using a patented multiphase selection process that includes independent research and peer nominations to identify leading attorneys.

The Super Lawyers selection committee evaluates each candidate across the following 12 indicators on professional achievement and peer recognition:

Verdicts and settlements

Transactions

Representative clients

Experience

Honors and awards

Special licenses and certifications

Position with the law firm

Bar and/or professional activity

Pro bono and community service

Scholarly lectures/writings

Education and employment background

Other outstanding achievements

Attorney Daniel J. Hansen is a founding partner of Hansen & Rosasco, LLP. With more than 28 years of experience, the legal community recognizes Mr. Hansen as a leading attorney for 9/11 victims. He has represented more than 5,000 individuals with claims with the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund and has secured close to a half a billion dollars on behalf of victims.

Examples of people who may qualify for benefits include downtown Manhattan workers, construction workers who worked downtown, EMTs, Wall Street brokers, residents that experienced exposure to toxic dust, teachers who worked downtown, first responders, and others.

Healthcare professionals have connected toxic fumes and dust associated with 9/11 to lung cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, colon cancer, bladder cancer, thyroid cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, pancreatic cancer, leukemia, and esophageal cancer.

Hansen & Rosasco, LLP, is a New York law firm that represents the rights of people who have developed injuries because of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Their legal team has been representing 9/11 victims since 2001 and knows what it takes to get them the compensation they deserve. To speak with a member of their team and determine whether you are eligible for compensation, call their office at (855) 353-4907 or contact them online .

Contact:

Daniel J. Hansen, Esq.

Hansen & Rosasco, LLP

767 Third Avenue

Suite 410

New York, NY, 10017

