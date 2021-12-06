American Real PM Has Added New Properties to Their St. Louis Property Management Portfolio

DALLAS, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Real PM is one of the top property management solutions for real estate investors in Dallas/Fort Worth, Kansas City, St. Louis and the Metro Detroit area. American Real PM is dedicated to serving all of their property owners with the same service they would expect if it was their own asset being managed. As investors themselves, American Real PM's focus is on maximizing profits for their clients/investors. American Real PM is passionate about real estate and even more passionate about their tenants and their owners.

As Property Managers, American Real PM finds a well-qualified tenant, handles all maintenance, suggests upgrades to the asset when appropriate, handles rent collections, and more. American Real PM strives to make sure their owners' net income is optimized so they can rest easy and focus on the next investment or simply enjoy their lives. As a top property management team, American Real PM is passionate about real estate and even more passionate about their clients' success.

American Real PM has now added new properties under St. Louis Property Management . St. Louis has a median home value of $131,350 with a 12-month appreciation rate of 3.8%. American Real PM has seen that the rental market is still very strong, the median rent price stands at $1,100 with a Price-To-Rent Ratio of 9.95, one of the best in the United States. Building a rental property portfolio today makes more sense given the current market conditions in Saint Louis; the trends are in favor of the overseas investor, interest rates on traditional loans are historically low, strong cash flow from high rental demand and the strong price-to-rent ratio suggests home prices will further increase rental demand.

In addition, American Real PM is dedicated to serving all of their property owners with excellent service and professional managerial qualities. American Real PM has become a top-rated source for Dallas Property Management , Kansas City Property Management , and Detroit Property Management .

Lastly, American Real PM offers to their clients is a way to grow their rental portfolio. American Real PM offers a service designed to identify good investment opportunities in the markets they manage called the Active Rental Program. The ARP is a passive solution offered to current and prospective owners/investors. American Real PM will identify the property, help the investor through the closing process and then manage the asset for the investor. All an investor has to do is sit back and collect their rental income through their very own online investor portal that gives investors an up-to-date snapshot of their portfolio.



For more information email us john@americanrealpm.com, visit their website at www.americanrealpm.com or call (469) 620-0400.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment