SPEY RESOURCES UPDATE ON CEASE TRADE

Vancouver, British Columbia , Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company"), further to its news releases dated October 22, 2021 and August 31, 2021, wishes to provide an update regarding the British Columbia Securities Commission’s (the “BCSC”) continuous disclosure review. The Company currently remains cease traded, and is continuing to work actively with the BCSC to assist in completing their review.



The Company expects to be in a position to file certain disclosure documents within the next few weeks regarding its acquisition of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. (“Tech One”) (please see the Company’s news release dated April 26, 2021), including a new listing statement with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Such documents will reflect that the acquisition of Tech One constituted a reverse take-over and fundamental change.

Tech One Lithium Resources Corp.

Tech One’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. Tech One holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the mineral concessions of the Candela II project located within the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the Salta Province of Argentina.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

