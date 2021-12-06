Lifeist Subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences to Launch First Product “CELLF” to Combat Brain Fog and Unlock Healthy Aging, Announces U.S. Patent Application and Pre-Clinical Study

- Mikra patent focusing on novel cellular therapeutic targeting systemic fatigue

- Mikra partners with InVivo Biosystems for pre-clinical trials to strengthen patent application and generate further data confirming expression pathways for genes

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness, today announced that its newly launched biosciences and consumer wellness subsidiary, Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), is poised to launch its first product “CELLF”, a novel cellular therapeutic compound targeting systemic fatigue. As part of pre-launch activities of CELLF, Mikra has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and partnered with InVivo Biosystems, Inc. (“InVivo Biosystems”) for pre-clinical trials to strengthen its patent claim.

“The real health crisis isn’t reduced longevity — we’re living longer than we have in the past. It’s extended morbidity that’s the problem. While we’re all familiar with mortality, morbidity is attributable to age-related diseases that lower your quality of life which is why so many of us when we hit our 30’s, 40’s and 50’s experience multiple physiological and mental walls — notably brain fog, fatigue, and inflammation. This all happens at a cellular level, and it can cascade into poor sleep, mood drops, and an inability to enjoy life like you want to,” said Faraaz Jamal, COO of Lifeist and CEO of Mikra. “With that in mind, I’m extremely excited to present Mikra’s first product, CELLF (pronounced “self”). We engineered this product for everyone who has started to feel like their biological age is affecting their everyday performance and ability to feel like the best version of themselves.”

Continued Jamal, “CELLF works at a cellular level to help combat systemic fatigue, inflammation, and brain fog by promoting the creation of mitochondria and subsequently increasing their efficiency. This is in addition to the upregulation and downregulation of certain cellular detoxification pathways that can remove the buildup of senescent (old/dysfunctional) cells that may cause excessive chronic inflammation and uncontrolled cell division.”

CELLF - A science-backed cellular therapeutic, treating systemic fatigue and low-grade cellular inflammation

CELLF is manufactured in a proprietary oxygen-deprived environment to maintain biopotency and bioavailability with clinically tested United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) certified GRAS (generally recognized as safe) bioactive ingredients. The CELLF compound delivery system is a two-stage, patented mechanism — it is first bound to a transferrin glycoprotein and then encapsulated within a liposome. This allows safe passage of CELLF through the gastric environment and delivery directly into the blood plasma. The result is optimal delivery of our compound with minimal degradation to the best site of absorption. CELLF will be shipped in a package containing 30 X 10ml single-serve sachets to prevent oxidation and maximize bioavailability.

“You’ve got to satisfy two conditions for a product like this to work. The first is that the molecules within the compound need to be backed by rigorous science. The second is that you need to deliver it effectively into your body, and more specifically, your cells so that it is maximally absorbed. Very few products satisfy the first, let alone the second,” said Jamal. “As one of my lifelong heroes, Carl Sagan once said, ‘extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence’, which is why we’ve partnered with Invivo Biosystems to prove and strengthen our patent claim that CELLF does both.”

Mikra Partners with InVivo Biosystems

Mikra has partnered with InVivo Biosystems, experts in genetic model creation and in vivo testing, to strengthen its patent application by conducting a pre-clinical study identifying genetic signatures and pathways associated with average human healthspans and to test the effects of CELLF on healthy aging.

“We are proud to partner with Mikra in developing a family of healthy living products that reduce biological aging. At InVivo Biosystems, we take a systematic, multi-omics approach to make gene-by-gene discoveries and uncover the different genetic pathways that are up or down regulated during aging. The InVivo Longevity Platform measures the complex interplay of cellular proliferation, autophagy, mitochondrial oxidative stress, genetic predisposition, and transcriptional changes that occur during aging,” said Chris Hopkins, PhD, Chief Science Officer at InVivo Biosystems. “In our collaboration with Mikra, we are exploring how its flagship formulation, CELLF, increases the efficiency of mitochondrial ATP production and cellular respiration. Using the InVivo Longevity Platform, we measure at the molecular level how Mikra’s CELLF formulation can counter periodic bouts of fatigue by providing improved cellular respiration. In our partnership, we will be generating the science-based evidence that Mikra can use as further backbone for their intellectual property claims. Here at InVivo Biosystems we are also excited to continue partnering with Mikra in the future to uncover further how CELLF, and their future product lines, can create a new baseline for healthy living after 30.”

CELLF Product & Community Launch

“I’m very excited about adding incremental value to Lifeist shareholders and unlocking the earnings potential of Mikra and subsequently Lifeist. We’re taking the first steps here with bringing something novel to the market, validating and protecting it. But let’s be clear, it’s only the first step,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “The initial traction Mikra has had around the pre-launch has been very promising — to grow to a community of nearly 20,000 with a huge level of engagement, in such a short amount of time and with no sign of stopping is a testament to the team’s expertise and validates the consumer’s desire for this type of product.”

Mikra’s CELLF will be available for pre-sale in mid-Q1 2022 with a waitlist sign up available at www.wearemikra.com . CELLF will be available on www.wearemikra.com and Amazon following the pre-sale for full public launch.

Follow Mikra’s journey on your favorite social media platform with @wearemikra.

About Mikra, Cellular Sciences Inc.

Mikra is a biological sciences and consumer wellness company on a mission to increase your healthspan by focusing on the tiniest aspect of your health: the cell. People are made up of over 37 trillion cells with a variety of different sizes, shapes, functions and lifespan. These cells are responsible for energy, happiness, recovery potential and so much more. Mikra is exploring the link between changes at a cellular level and the cascading effects it can have on health.

About InVivo Biosystems, Inc.

InVivo Biosystems, an expert in genetics, delivers scientific proof and evidence for ingredients at the molecular and cellular level via a proprietary analytical approach. Its analytical platform helps branded ingredient developers and manufacturers substantiate their product claims, file IP patents, or refine their formulations using the best science backed measure of outcome. Managed by experienced PhD scientists, InVivo Biosystems’ gene expression platform can help find new applications for novel ingredients, discover new molecules, and conduct proof-of-concept studies for therapeutic purposes. Visit www.invivobiosystems.com/longevity for more information.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist is a portfolio of wellness companies leveraging advancements in science and technology to enable individuals to find their personalized path to wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational sales to Canadian provincial government control boards and the CannMart.com marketplace which provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of cannabis products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and its U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health and recovery.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the launch of Mikra’s first product “CELLF” and its anticipated therapeutic benefits, are made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including, without limitation, expectations that pre-clinical trials will prove successful and that the Company’s application for a patent will be granted, expectations that CELLF will gain market acceptance along with the expansion of the market for nutraceutical products and management’s perceptions of Lifeist’s standing in the online marketplace for wellness and related products, Lifeist’s beliefs regarding the expected demand for wellness and related products and the expected growth of that market, the timing of product availability, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: unforeseen developments that would delay the Company’s ability to launch CELLF as anticipated and in a timely manner, the risk that pre-clinical trials are not as successful as anticipated and do not demonstrate anticipated therapeutic benefits and/or fail to strengthen the Company’s patent claim, the risk that the expected demand for nutraceutical products in general and those of the Company does not develop as anticipated, regulatory risk, risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom and risks specifically related to the Company’s operations. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

