ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and IQVIA Biotech Enter Into Strategic Collaboration

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the appointment of IQVIA Biotech, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, as its preferred clinical research organization for logistics related to decentralized clinical trials, including the global oversight, expansion and engagement of patients for trials related to the clinical development of ASLAN004 and ASLAN003.



IQVIA Biotech will provide patient recruitment, clinical monitoring, medical writing and biostatistics for ASLAN’s upcoming 300-patient Phase 2b trial of ASLAN004 in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. IQVIA Biotech will work closely with ASLAN’s management to oversee clinical operations and the recruitment of patients across sites in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. IQVIA Biotech is also positioned to collaborate with ASLAN’s clinical operations team on the future development plans for ASLAN003 in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with clinical trials commencing early next year. Enrollment of the first patient in the ASLAN004 Phase 2b trial is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Senthil Sockalingam, Head, IQVIA Biotech Japan and Asia Pacific, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with ASLAN on the clinical development of ASLAN003 and ASLAN004 at this exciting and critical juncture, following the successful proof-of-concept study for ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis. Emerging biopharma companies represent a significant portion of innovation in life sciences, and their needs are nuanced. IQVIA Biotech is focused on solutions for emerging biopharma, and, with the launch of IQVIA Biotech JAPAC (Japan and Asia Pacific), will look forward to providing ASLAN with a top-tier team to deliver on its clinical milestones.”

Stephen Doyle, Chief Business Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, commented, “We look forward to partnering with IQVIA Biotech as we undertake the late-stage clinical development of ASLAN004. We believe that we have identified a team with a strong reputation and commercial strategy, as well as a wide network of scientific experts with deep experience running dermatology studies to complement the clinical and medical capabilities ASLAN has built internally. Given the number of studies that IQVIA Biotech is conducting in atopic dermatitis, we are confident it can leverage its network of relationships to deliver increased efficiencies in patient recruitment for our upcoming studies.”

